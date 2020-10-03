Sport

17:40 03.10.2020

Football matches allowed in Kyiv with partial involvement of fans

1 min read
Football matches allowed in Kyiv with partial involvement of fans

The city of Kyiv agreed with the proposal of the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) regarding holding international matches under the auspices of UEFA with partial involvement of fans of up to 30% of the stadium capacity, the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration has reported.

According to the relevant excerpts from protocol No. 64 of the meeting of the emergency response team dated October 2, 2020, posted on the administration's website, subject to strict observance of anti-epidemic requirements and rules, partial attraction of fans to the following matches is allowed:

- October 9 – Kyiv, Obolon Arena stadium – a match of the qualifying round of the European Championship among youth teams between the national teams of Ukraine and Romania;

- October 10 – Kyiv, Olympiysky stadium – the UEFA Nations League match between the national teams of Ukraine and Germany;

- 13 October – Kyiv, Olympiysky stadium – the UEFA Nations League match between the national teams of Ukraine and Spain.

Tags: #football #kyiv
