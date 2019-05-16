Shakhtar become 13-time Ukrainian Cup winner

Shakhtar Donetsk have won the Ukrainian Cup for the fourth year in a row, celebrating its 13-time victory.

The Miners defeated the Inhulets football club 4 to 0 in the Ukrainian Cup final at Zaporizhia's Slavutych-Arena stadium on Wednesday, May 15.

In the first half, Shakhtar's Brazilian rookie Tete (28’, 39’) and forward Junior Moraes (45+1’) scored goals. During the middle of the second half, Israeli midfielder Manor Solomon scored the final goal (64').

Shakhtar are now the 13-time Ukrainian Cup winner in their history, which is the national record. FC Dynamo Kyiv have won the Ukrainian Cup 11 times.