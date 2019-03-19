Sport

16:24 19.03.2019

Dynamo claims no signs of racist manifestations demonstrated at match against Chelsea

 FC Dynamo (Kyiv) claims that during the 1/8 European League final match against Chelsea in Kyiv on March 14 there were no signs of racist manifestations among fans.

After the match UEFA Delegate really told FC Dynamo Kyiv representatives that Chelsea FC officials addressed to him to inform that player Hudson-Odoi heard "monkey chants" in the second half, Dynamo's press service said.

FC Dynamo Kyiv representatives clearly took the heed that this information needs to be checked in terms of real proofs demonstrating any unacceptable behavior.

"Especially considering that if such acts really happened, the player was supposed to address to referee at once according to UEFA regulations," the FC said.

Despite that, FC Dynamo Kyiv conducted immediate investigation. "The video of supporters' behavior in the sector mentioned by Chelsea FC player was thoroughly analyzed. No signs of discrimination have been discovered," it said.

Moreover, according to reports of UEFA officials received on March 18 2019, neither the match Delegate nor UEFA Security officers (two of them were present at this game), referee, referee observer or even FARE observer heard abovementioned chants.

As reported, on March 18, the Chelsea press service said: "We can confirm a report of racist abuse directed at one of our players in the final minutes of the match in Kyiv from a small section of home supporters. We wholeheartedly condemn such abhorrent behavior."

The return match of the 1/8 finals of the Europa League between the teams in Kyiv on March 14 ended with the defeat of Dynamo with a score of 0:5. One of the goals against the Kyiv team was scored by Hudson-Odoi. Chelsea also won the first match in London on March 7 with a score of 3:0.

