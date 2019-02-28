Sport

17:53 28.02.2019

FC Shakhtar signs contract with young Brazilian midfielder Tete

1 min read
FC Shakhtar signs contract with young Brazilian midfielder Tete

 FC Shakhtar Donetsk has signed a five-year contract with 19-year-old attacking midfielder of the Brazilian football club Gremio, Mateus Cardoso Lemos Martins (Tete), the club's official website has reported.

The newcomer of the Ukrainian team is a player of Gremio. He played for the junior and youth teams of the club. He took part in the South American Championship in Chile (played seven matches) with the Brazilian U-20 national team in 2019.

After the 2018 World Cup, he was twice challenged to the Brazilian national team.

