FC Shakhtar signs contract with young Brazilian midfielder Tete

FC Shakhtar Donetsk has signed a five-year contract with 19-year-old attacking midfielder of the Brazilian football club Gremio, Mateus Cardoso Lemos Martins (Tete), the club's official website has reported.

The newcomer of the Ukrainian team is a player of Gremio. He played for the junior and youth teams of the club. He took part in the South American Championship in Chile (played seven matches) with the Brazilian U-20 national team in 2019.

After the 2018 World Cup, he was twice challenged to the Brazilian national team.