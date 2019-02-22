Sport

10:03 22.02.2019

FC Shakhtar largely loses to Eintracht, gets out of Europa League


FC Shakhtar Donetsk has lost with the score 1:4 to German Eintracht in the return leg of the 1/16 finals of the Europa League and dropped out of the tournament.

The score was opened by the front man of the local team Luka Jovic in the 23rd minute, and after four minutes Sebastien Haller doubled the home team advantage from the penalty spot.

Shakhtar's striker Junior Moraes got one ball back in the 64th minute. But in the 80th minute Haller scored again, and in the 88th minute Croatian Ante Rebic set the final score of the match.

The first match ended in 2:2 draw in Kharkiv a week ago. According to the results of two meetings, Eintracht passed on.

