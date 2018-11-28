Sport

11:58 28.11.2018

Shakhtar keeps playoff hope alive by beating Hoffenheim

1 min read
Shakhtar keeps playoff hope alive by beating Hoffenheim

Donetsk's Shakhtar squad beat German Hoffenheim away with 3: 2 score in the match of the fifth round of the Champions League group stage.

On the 14th and 15th minutes, Brazilians Ismaily and Taison led the Ukrainian team ahead.

Two minutes later, the Croatian striker Andrej Kramaric played one goal. And on the 40th minute, Steven Zuber equalized the score.

Shaktar will take on Lyon in the last round on December 12 to decide the second team from the group to go to the 1/8th final of the Champions League tournament.

Tags: #shakhtar
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Shakhtar defeats Dynamo

Last season was one of the best in Shakhtar's history – Akhmetov

FC Shakhtar earns over UAH 1.7 bln last season, pays UAH 504.5 mln in taxes

FC Shakhtar launches sports accelerator in Ukraine in partnership with HYPE Sports Innovations

Shakhtar Donetsk to face Manchester City, Lyon, Hoffenheim in UEFA Champions League's Group F

Dynamo beats Shakhtar in Ukrainian Super Cup match

Shakhtar, Dynamo sign new Brazilians

Shakhtar signs new contract with coach Fonseca

Shakhtar remains best club in Ukraine - Akhmetov

Shakhtar Donetsk wins Ukrainian Cup

LATEST

Sports events of national and international levels not to be canceled because of martial law in 10 regions — minister

Match of Europa League Vorskla-Arsenal relocated from Poltava to Kyiv due to martial law

Usyk knocks Bellew out to defend champion titles

Dynamo confidently beats Rennes in Europa League

New sports portal launched in Ukraine, Wladimir Klitschko among founders

Svitolina wins WTA tournament

Vorskla beats Qarabag in hosts' field, gets first victory in group stage of UEFA Europa League

Dynamo Kyiv scores important victory over Stade Rennais in UEFA Europa League

Kyva: Street Football Championship Winner to receive UAH 1 mln

Ukrainian tennis player Yastremska wins first WTA title in her career

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD