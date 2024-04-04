Regions

23:10 04.04.2024

Regional Ukrainian Women's Congress to be held in Poltava on April 5

The regional Ukrainian Women's Congress "The Way to Recovery: Women's Participation at the Local Level" will be held in Poltava on Friday, said Olena Kondratyuk, Vice Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada.

"We want everyone to share their experiences and suggestions. We want the head of the EMB to meet with an entrepreneur, and a female mayor to meet with a volunteer. We want the Ministry of Economy to know whether their loan and training programs reach regional women's businesses. For women from communities to be honest about whether they have access to decision-making in the region. We want women activists to participate in regional party building," Kondratiuk wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

She noted that the congress will be attended by women working in the regions in various fields and in various positions, heads of regional and central authorities, as well as representatives of the G7 countries and international organizations.

Kondratiuk is a co-founder of the Ukrainian Women's Congress, which was established in 2017.

