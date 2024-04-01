On April 11, 2024, Recovery Construction Forum Ukraine will be held at CEC "Parkovy"!

🌐Recovery Construction Forum Ukraine is a forum that brings together government officials and the construction community to discuss current industry challenges and effectively coordinate efforts to rebuild Ukraine.

The first block of the discussion will be devoted to the state policy of reconstruction of Ukraine:

🔹Dialogue with the authorities on reconstruction priorities and involvement of other countries

🔹Discussion panel "State support programs and transparency of Ukraine's reconstruction"

During the second block, we will discuss community support - from service to opportunities:

🔹Dialogue with the authorities on cooperation between the authorities and communities

🔹Discussion panel "Rebuilding communities: opportunities and planning"

Within the third block, we will focus on the issues of launching the reconstruction processes - regulation and innovation:

🔹Discussion panel "Technical regulation and standards of reconstruction"

The forum will also include panel discussions on the following topics:

🔹"Modern development in the context of reconstruction: analytics and realities"

🔹"Reconstruction through the eyes of architects: proposals and cases for implementation"

Thus, the speakers will present an overview of the current residential and commercial real estate market, obstacles that hinder development, features of construction in regions that have been significantly affected, the dynamics of the eHouse program, proposals and case studies of projects that are already possible for implementation.

We invite you to get acquainted with the speakers in the video 👇 or on the website: https://recoveryforum.in.ua/programme

Join the discussion of topical issues that will make the reconstruction faster, better and more efficient!

❗Your participation is a contribution to the reconstruction of the affected communities, for which a part of the funds raised will be transferred.

Earlier, the KCU and its partners have already transferred more than UAH 1 million to the UNITED24 Fund for the "Reconstruction of Ukraine" program. Certificates for medical equipment worth more than UAH 1.5 million were also transferred to the communities.

❗For certain categories of visitors, participation in the forum is free of charge upon prior registration: https://recoveryforum.in.ua/#tickets

🏗️Ставайте part of the future reconstruction today!

Forum organizers: Confederation of Builders of Ukraine KBU and International Exhibition Operator Premier Expo Ukraine

General partner: Creator-Bud

Strategic partner: Caparol Ukraine, Würth - Ukraine, Kvertus

Financial partner: Globus Bank

Logistics partner: EURO Forwarding

Industry partners: Association of Ukrainian Cities, All-Ukrainian Association of Amalgamated Territorial Communities, Association of Small Cities of Ukraine, American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine, ICC Ukraine, Ukrcement Association, Association of Consulting Engineers of Ukraine (AECU)

General media partner: Interfax-Ukraine

Media partners: Build Portal, ProfBuild, MIND, Property Times, LUN, RED Community, IRS, Polsko-Ukrainska Izba Gospodarcza (PUIG), TIME OF THE FIRST, zagorodna.com, TRUE, Address Group, KyivVlada, Capital Real Estate, Ukraine Communal, NGO "Living Planet"

