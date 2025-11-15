The “Difficult Cases 2.0” conference will be held in Uzhhorod

On December 20, 2025, one of the key events of the year in the field of plastic and reconstructive surgery will take place in Uzhhorod — the “Live Surgery Transcarpathian: Difficult Cases 2.0” conference.

The organizer is the Lita Plus plastic surgery clinic, with the support of UPRADAS — Ukrainian Plastic Reconstructive Aesthetic Dermatosurgeons Association.

The event will bring together more than 100 plastic and reconstructive surgeons, dermatologists, and dermatosurgeons from all over Ukraine to share practical experience, discuss complex clinical cases, and present new approaches to treatment.

During the conference, cases of reconstructive surgery performed by the military will be analyzed.

In addition to the main scientific program, participants can expect discussion panels, practical case studies, and professional networking.

A space for real learning

For the second time, the Difficult Cases 2.0 conference will be a unique platform for lively professional dialogue, where more than 20 speakers will analyze clinical cases from their own practice, complex cases, and solutions.

“We have created a format where doctors can learn from other doctors. This is what shapes the new quality of medicine — when the professional environment does not compete, but develops together,” notes Sergey Derbak, founder of the Lita Plus clinic and president of the UPRADAS association.

Speakers at the event include Sergey Derbak, Ruslan Gumenny, Alexander Karpinsky, Ilya Kirichenko, Alexander Turkevich, Sergey Romanyuk, Vladimir Shapovaluk, Evgeny Simulik, Denis Pominchuk, Alexander Pasechnik, Vasily Pasechnik, Anna Barinova, Irina Shmygina, and other leading surgeons of Ukraine.

Transcarpathia — a center for professional development

Traditionally, the event will take place in Uzhhorod, at the Camelot hotel complex.

“Transcarpathia is becoming an important hub for the development of medical education. It is a place that combines tranquility, focus, and community — exactly what is needed for professional growth,” comments Alexander Karpinsky, plastic surgeon at the Lita Plus clinic.

Support from UPRADAS

The conference is supported by the UPRADAS association, which brings together plastic, reconstructive, aesthetic, and dermatological surgeons from Ukraine.

The association promotes the development of postgraduate education, the improvement of surgical standards, and the integration of Ukrainian doctors into the international professional community.

“We support events that shape not only knowledge but also the culture of communication between specialists. Difficult Cases is exactly the format that changes the approach to medical education,” notes Sergey Derbak.

Medicine for life

In addition to its educational value, the conference has a charitable mission — all funds raised will be used to purchase vehicles and equipment for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Traditionally, the event will include a gala evening with a charity auction, the proceeds of which will also go to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

For students and interns

A separate category of participation is open to medical university students and interns.

This is a unique opportunity to see the work of leading surgeons, communicate with mentors, and take the first steps in professional development.

Date: December 20, 2025

Location: Camelot Hotel Complex, Uzhhorod

Start time: 9:00 a.m.

Online registration and program details: https://livesurgery-transcarpathian.com

Media accreditation: +38 050 172 35 00

Contact person: Kira Skrypnyk, Head of PR at Lita Plus Clinic — [email protected].

Intefax-Ukraine is the information partner of the conference.