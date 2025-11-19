Reality Through Art: Fanny Lechevalier’s Exhibition Supported by the Solidarity Charitable Foundation in Lviv

The Solidarity Charitable Foundation, with the support of the Dovgiy Family Office, information partnership with the Department of Culture of the Lviv City Council, presents a unique artistic event: Fanny Lechevalier’s exhibition “In Memoriam. Reality Through Art.”

This exhibition combines masterpieces of classical painting with documentary photographs of the war in Ukraine. Through art, it conveys reflections on pain, resilience, and hope.

As the artist noted during the opening of the exhibition in Kyiv:

“Since the beginning of 2022, many photographs from Ukraine have circulated in France. These images, captured at great personal risk, reveal a truth we cannot ignore. I wanted to combine these images with European art — to pause time and build a bridge between our countries, between past and present. Above all, this is a tribute to the Ukrainian people — their courage and determination to defend freedom. It is also a declaration of my admiration for the resilience of the Ukrainian people. You do not give up. You create anew. You inspire far beyond Ukraine,” emphasized Fanny Lechevalier.

📅 When: 21 November — 4 December 2025

📍 Where: Volodymyr Patyk Museum, Lviv, 4 Mateiko Street

🕐 Opening hours: Tue–Sun, 11:00 — 19:00

“The Solidarity Charitable Foundation is pleased to present the works of Fanny Lechevalier in Lviv at the Volodymyr Patyk Museum.

Fanny Lechevalier has created an exceptional artistic project. Her highly precise collages establish a dialogue between classical paintings — which most of us know to some extent for their beauty — and the reality of the war in Ukraine. In doing so, they allow us to confront the unspeakable: the atrocities, the suffering, and the destruction caused by the war waged by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian territory. This is essential to remind those beyond Ukraine that the war continues, and to encourage each of us within Ukraine to express emotions that are difficult to articulate, to share them, to reflect on them, and to find the strength to overcome these trials,” emphasized Mathieu-Marie Ardin, Head of the Solidarity Charitable Foundation.