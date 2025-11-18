Interfax-Ukraine
The 5th Ukrainian Construction Congress will take place on November 21 in Kyiv

On November 21, the 5th Ukrainian Construction Congress, organized by the DMNTR media group, will take place in Kyiv. The event will take place at the Parkovy Conference and Exhibition Center (16A Parkova Road, 3rd floor) from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

According to the organizers, more than 6,000 guests and over 100 media representatives from Ukraine are expected to attend.

Theme and key areas

The main theme of the congress is “The Evolution of the Developer. Driving Factors.” The program of the event includes the following sections:

The Evolution of the Developer: Me, You, and Society;

- Competitive Advantages and Changes in Market Requirements;

- Resource Potential of Developers;

- Reputation as a strategic asset;

- Real estate market outlook for 2026;

- Leadership qualities in the construction industry.

Purpose and audience

The congress is aimed at developers, construction companies, architects, investors, government officials, and representatives of medium and large businesses.

“The event will allow participants to exchange experiences, discuss industry trends, and form strategic conclusions for 2026,” the organizers note.

Partners and media support

The event's partners include leading companies in the construction sector: Kreator-Bud, Intergalbud, RIEL, Vlasne Misto, A Development, Saga Development, Zezman, DIM Group, METINVEST, UDP, Avalon, ODA Development, Sensar Development, Blago, Taryan Group, Stolitsa Group, Gefest, and others.

Interfax-Ukraine, FOCUS, LUN, and Delo are the information partners of the congress.

Additional information

The organizers offer the opportunity to participate as a VIP guest, speaker, or partner. Details are available on the official website ubc-ua.info or by phone at 044 461 91 28, email: [email protected]

The general partner of the event is Kreator-Bud.

Photos from the previous IV Ukrainian Construction Congress, which took place on June 4, 2025, are available at: https://photos.app.goo.gl/sBQ47QezCh8bM7DZ9

Interfax-Ukraine is the information partner

 

