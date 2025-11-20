European focus on Ukraine’s wind power: Austrian delegation studies Zakarpattia’s model of energy resilience

Ukraine’s wind energy projects — despite wartime conditions and sustained pressure on the national energy infrastructure — remain a subject of strong interest among European partners. Today, they are viewed as symbols of technological, economic and governance resilience. As a result, foreign delegations are increasingly travelling to Ukraine to learn from its experience in developing renewable energy during wartime.

This week, representatives from Austria visited the first wind farm in Zakarpattia, located in the Nyzhni Vorota community and operated by Wind Parks of Ukraine LLC. Their visit demonstrates that international experts now see Ukrainian renewable energy solutions as models that could benefit other European countries.

During the visit, Helmut Mall, Mayor of St. Anton am Arlberg (Tyrol, Austria), emphasised that Zakarpattia’s example confirms the effectiveness of Ukraine’s chosen model for renewable energy development. According to him, cooperation between investors and local communities produces measurable improvements in people’s quality of life.

“Here in Zakarpattia, we see renewable energy actually working and driving community development. It’s a win-win: the company generates electricity, while communities receive funding for roads, schools and social initiatives,” — he said.

Mall also stressed that the strategic importance of renewable energy only increases in wartime, making decentralised generation not just a matter of development but also of national security:

“Every day we witness Russia targeting Ukraine’s power stations. That is why I believe wind generation is a safe energy source for the country. These are state-of-the-art turbines here in Zakarpattia, and I am pleased to see a private company building such a wind farm.”

High praise for Ukrainian solutions also came from Benedikt Lentsch, Mayor, Member of the Tyrolean Landtag, and Chair of the Committee on Europe, Federalism and the European Region. After familiarising himself with the wind farm’s operations, he highlighted the effectiveness of the partnership model implemented by Wind Parks of Ukraine in cooperation with local communities.

“I see it as very positive that private companies work together with communities. Together, they can achieve significant results and deliver strong projects,” — he noted, adding that this approach aligns with modern European models of energy development.

Lentsch also underscored the social dimension of Ukraine’s practice: 3% of revenues from the electricity produced by Zakarpattia’s wind turbines are transferred to the local budget and used for infrastructure and social projects — from school renovation to road repairs and other community needs. In his view, this demonstrates corporate responsibility and builds trust between business and the community.

He further emphasised: “This visit to Ukraine should help us deepen cooperation and strengthen the development of joint projects in future, so that both regions can benefit, while partnership and friendship continue to grow and take shape in practice.”

International interest in Ukrainian wind projects is driven by the way the energy sector has adapted to the realities of war. Under constant threat of Russian attacks, the development of decentralised generation has become an essential part of strengthening the country’s overall energy resilience — particularly in regions located far from the frontline but critical for maintaining the balance of the national power system.

Ukraine is gradually forming a new model of wind energy that combines advanced technologies, community partnerships and a high level of corporate social responsibility. These elements are precisely what attract the attention of European officials and lawmakers, who view the Zakarpattia wind farm not merely as a local project, but as part of the emerging architecture of regional energy resilience.