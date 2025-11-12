Collective Stand “Made in Kyiv” at the International Exhibition Matelec 2025 in Madrid

From November 18 to 20, 2025, Madrid (Spain) will host one of Europe’s leading exhibitions in the fields of electrical engineering, energy, and industrial automation — Matelec 2025.

This year, Kyiv will present the collective stand “Made in Kyiv”, organized by the Department of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development of the Kyiv City State Administration.

The 36 m² stand will feature 10 Kyiv-based companies showcasing the capital’s potential in high technologies, automation, energy, and innovative manufacturing:

Versiya LLC

Elvatech LLC

INIT Research and Production Firm LLC

Touch Systems Ukraine LLC

Ukrainian Technological Company PJSC

Promzvyazok PJSC

Inteltek Ukraine LLC (ITW Systems)

Spinor International LLC

NIK-Electronics LLC

NTC Enerhozviazok LLC

Participation for companies is free of charge. The project is implemented within the framework of the Kyiv Municipal Target Program for Promoting the Development of Industry, Entrepreneurship, and the Consumer Market for 2024–2025.

On the second day of the exhibition — November 19 — within the framework of Matelec 2025, a Ukrainian–Spanish Business Cooperation Forum and a presentation of Kyiv’s export potential will take place.The event will bring together representatives of local authorities, businesses, and industrial associations from both countries. The forum program includes presentations from both sides, B2B meetings, and discussions on cooperation opportunities in the fields of energy, electronics, and smart technologies.

“The City of Kyiv consistently supports entrepreneurs and helps them enter international markets.

Our goal is to strengthen Kyiv’s position as a strong European brand of manufacturing, innovation, and business cooperation,” — said Volodymyr Kostikov, Director of the Department of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development of the Kyiv City State Administration.

Interfax-Ukraine – information partner of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry