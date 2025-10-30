Interfax-Ukraine
Press Releases
15:00 30.10.2025

Heart attacks at 30 – the new reality. Ukrainian surgeons save hearts even after the war

3 min read
Heart attacks at 30 – the new reality. Ukrainian surgeons save hearts even after the war
Photo: https://youtu.be/OsW-RaXFTOE?si=HIUXa5aMZ_x-_wsj

The number of young patients with cardiovascular diseases is rapidly growing in Ukraine. Heart attacks at 30 are no longer a rarity. Doctors attribute this to fears, anxiety and chronic stress caused by the war. Both civilians and military personnel are affected, with the latter also suffering severe physical trauma to the heart.

Marine Ivan lived with a piece of shrapnel in his heart for three and a half years, most of that time in Russian captivity. After returning to Kyiv, he underwent a unique endoscopic operation without opening his sternum. Surgeons removed a 1.5 cm long fragment, which miraculously did not damage any vital vessels. This is the first such case in world practice. The operation lasted three and a half hours. Ivan is currently undergoing rehabilitation and only comes to the hospital for scheduled check-ups.

Military injuries are forcing Ukrainian cardiac surgeons to look for new methods of treatment. They are already sharing this knowledge with their foreign colleagues. The 20th International Forum on Congenital and Acquired Heart Defects became a platform for the exchange of experience between leading specialists from Ukraine and around the world. Over the past year, 2,500 operations were performed at the capital's centre for cardiology and cardiac surgery. Every year, their number increases by 15-20%. Due to the war, there is an increase in patients with ischaemic heart disease, particularly heart attacks. A 30-year-old patient is no longer an exception. Doctors urge people to seek immediate medical attention at the first symptoms of chest pain or discomfort.

Patients with congenital heart defects cannot wait either. Every year, about 4,500 children are born in Ukraine with such diagnoses. Cardiac surgeon Ilya Yemets performs operations on newborns in the first hours of life, using umbilical cord blood instead of donor blood. His method has already been recognised at international conferences, and the number of successful operations has exceeded 350. Despite the war, Ukrainian cardiac surgeons are being approached by patients from abroad. Galina Moisei from Moldova brought her daughter Eva to Kyiv after an unsuccessful operation at home. Ukrainian doctors saved the child. Since 2022, the Kyiv Centre for Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery has performed 75 operations on children from Moldova. Patients also come from Azerbaijan and even the United States.

The only organ that never rests is the heart. And if you want advice from a cardiac surgeon, it is this: take care of your heart, and everything will be fine.

 

Tags: #ilya_yemets #kyiv_centre_for_cardiology_and_cardiac_surgery #yemets #cardiology

MORE ABOUT

10:24 28.10.2025
Cardiology, cardiac surgery among most developed areas of Ukrainian medicine today – Radutsky

Cardiology, cardiac surgery among most developed areas of Ukrainian medicine today – Radutsky

12:21 31.03.2025
Some 30% of repair work completed in Center for Pediatric Cardiology damaged by Russian attack – URCS

Some 30% of repair work completed in Center for Pediatric Cardiology damaged by Russian attack – URCS

17:05 06.11.2024
Ukrainian Red Cross, partners restoring building of Children's Cardiology Center damaged by missile

Ukrainian Red Cross, partners restoring building of Children's Cardiology Center damaged by missile

19:50 05.11.2024
Children's Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery Center to resume operations in renovated building by summer of 2025

Children's Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery Center to resume operations in renovated building by summer of 2025

10:47 23.03.2020
Health minister wants to introduce state of emergency in Ukraine

Health minister wants to introduce state of emergency in Ukraine

12:50 23.08.2018
Motion being prepared to Constitutional Court to postpone date for presidential election in Ukraine – MP Yemets

Motion being prepared to Constitutional Court to postpone date for presidential election in Ukraine – MP Yemets

16:32 30.05.2018
MP Yemets favors introducing visa regime with Russia

MP Yemets favors introducing visa regime with Russia

18:12 17.10.2016
Judicial reform depends on Constitutional Court decision - MP Yemets

Judicial reform depends on Constitutional Court decision - MP Yemets

14:33 02.04.2016
New coalition agreement should include adoption of lustration law agreed with Venice Commission - Yemets

New coalition agreement should include adoption of lustration law agreed with Venice Commission - Yemets

15:06 11.10.2012
President notes needs to open modern cardiology centers in Ukraine

President notes needs to open modern cardiology centers in Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Is your diet not working? It could mean Prediabetes

Interfax-Ukraine launches updated access system to its services

Interfax-Ukraine has become the official representative of Dun & Bradstreet in the Ukrainian market

Support for children's education in the Ukrainian online school

On Holding Press Conferences at Interfax-Ukraine amid Restrictive Measures due to COVID-19 Pandemic

LATEST

New Ukrainian camp in France: sports and friendship transcending borders

Halloween with AmCham: become a blood donor on October 31

Ukrainian Livestock Summit: AgriAcademy trains a new generation of agrarians

"Pryamiy" launches new talk show using AI

The 11th Kyiv International Economic Forum: Ukraine 2.0 – The Power of People held in Kyiv

Children of servicemen undergoing rehabilitation at Recovery Centers led Ukraine and Azerbaijan national teams onto the field in Kraków

Agro2Food Profit Forum 2025: Production. Processing. Profit

Ukrainian CFO Forum 2025 — a strategic platform for Ukraine's financial leaders

From class to work: new opportunities for businesses and candidates

Sound Like a Native: how to get rid of your accent and speak English confidently in just 15 minutes a day

AD
AD