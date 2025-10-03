Women's leadership in digital: join Women in Tech 2025 even after the launch

Women are becoming increasingly visible in the digital world, so it's time to make an even bigger statement. The Women in Tech 2025 educational program from Huawei Ukraine, WiT, and WoMo, supported by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, has already begun, but it's not too late to join. Each participant who registers now will have access to the archive of previous classes and will be able to join the next modules in real time.

This year, the project brings together 2,000+ Ukrainian women who want to master digital professions, start their own businesses, and make their mark in the world of technology. The program includes 8 modules, 30+ speakers, 30+ hours of training with mentoring support, and final pitches. The experience, age, and skill level of the participants do not matter; the main thing is the desire to take action.

The Women in Tech program, part of Huawei's global initiative, has been inspiring and educating Ukrainian women for the third year in a row to conquer the digital environment, develop their online businesses, and create change around them. From September 4 to October 30, participants will immerse themselves in the world of the digital industry — from their first steps in the digital world to creating a roadmap for building an online business.

Ukrainian women abroad and in Ukraine, students, mothers on maternity leave, entrepreneurs, women who work or are in creative pursuits — anyone who dreams of starting their own business or a new career in technology — are invited to participate.

Why join now:

The archive of materials already covered is open for review by registered participants, and interesting modules and relevant real-time workshops are still ahead.

Comprehensive training — from understanding yourself in the digital world to creating and implementing your own ideas.

Knowledge of current topics for 2025 — green energy, cybersecurity, accessibility, gender equality, digital trends.

Community, mentoring support, and opportunities for growth.

The opportunity to master relevant digital skills in design, programming, marketing, AI, and social media promotion that are in demand on the market.

Access to grants — templates, expert advice, and support when applying for programs focused on women starting their own businesses.

Women in Tech 2025 program modules

1. Start a career in digital — getting started in the digital sphere, first steps in finding a job, understanding your strengths.

2. Overview of professions in digital — main specialties, promising areas, choosing a field based on interests.

3. Trends and tendencies in digital — current technologies, new platforms, the impact of AI on the market.

4. Psychological aspects of career growth — managing emotions, stress resistance, motivation.

5. Women's leadership — the role of women in business, strategies for influence, overcoming barriers.

6. Digital inclusion — accessibility of technologies, barrier-free environment, involvement of different groups.

7. Starting your own business and grant support — business plan, finding funding, applying for grants.

8. Digital transformation and its impact on business — process automation, analytics, adaptation to change.

Speakers and mentors include:

Tony Cao, CEO of Huawei Ukraine;

Roksolana Shvadchak, Director General of the Digital Transformation Directorate at the Ministry of Education and Science;

Oksana Zabolotna, co-founder of Women in Tech Ukraine, marketing director at Qubit Labs;

Iva Kozlovska, co-founder of Women in Tech Ukraine;

Yevheniia Ivakhnenko, CSO at Huawei Ukraine;

Anna Tsitsenko, head of communications at the Ukrainian Entrepreneurs Union;

Marta Levchenko, founder of the international center “City of Good” and the charitable foundation “I am the future of Ukraine”;

Valeria Kushnerchuk, executive director of the Diia.City.Union Association;

Margarita Kupriyuk, chief executive officer of “Information Technologies of Ukraine”;

Oleksii Veretelnik, Head of the Atmosfera Academy;

Yulia Smoylovska, Co-Founder of Results Elevator;

Anna Panchenko, Project Manager at Women in Tech Ukraine;

Nikya Purmambetova, Founder & CEO of Modest Beauty Corp;

Natalia Trubnikova, Co-founder of Go Global Today;

Denis Gryshchenko, Managing Partner, Solex Group;

Natalia Novgorodska, Co-founder, UpPro School;

Natalia Zub, Technical Director and Co-owner, Sprout Dynamics;

and other speakers representing government and business.

Program dates: September 4–October 30, 2025.

Participation is free of charge upon prior registration. Sign language interpretation will be provided.

Registration and details: follow the link.

About the organizers

Huawei is a global technology leader and initiator of the global Women in Tech program.

WiT Ukraine is a community that develops digital opportunities for women.

WoMo is a leading women's business media outlet in Ukraine.

Interfax-Ukraine is the official information partner of the program.