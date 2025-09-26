English from scratch: from the alphabet to live communication

Have you decided to learn English from scratch? Congratulations. You're braver than half of those who have been saying “I have to start” for years. Now the main thing is not to break down after a month. Because there will be no miracles: the language is not poured into your head with a drip. But there will be a system, progress, and a thrill when you order a coffee in English for the first time and the barista realizes that you are not using Google Translate.

1. The alphabet and sounds - you can't go anywhere without it

No, you can't “skip the alphabet because I already know A-B-C”. You don't. You confuse “i” and “e”, pronounce “u” as “y”, and turn ‘th’ into “z”. Sorry, but that's just the way it is.

The good news is that it's easy to fix. Learn the sounds as if you were a child learning to speak for the first time. Because you are.

2. Words are the currency of the language

You don't need 5000 words at once. You need 50. Yes, exactly 50. If you know how to say “eat, drink, go, work” - you can already make a sentence.

The method is simple:

● Flashcards. Yes, it's boring. Yes, it works.

One topic per week. Today “food”, tomorrow “actions”.

● Utilization. A new word without a sentence is dead.

Remember: a dictionary is not a museum. It's a tool that needs to be used all the time.

3. Grammar is not a torture chamber, but a key

You don't need to know 12 tenses now. You need three: Present Simple, Past Simple, and Future Simple, and that's it. The rest will come with time.

Example:

● I work.

I worked.

I will work.

Yes, this is primitive. But primitiveness is not a shame, it's a stage. And don't be afraid to make mistakes. Seriously, native speakers make them in bunches too. You just don't notice it.

4. Listening - to avoid turning into “Sorry, can you repeat?”

Turn on children's cartoons or simple podcasts. And listen. At first, it will seem that you only catch hello and ok. This is normal.

The main thing is to do it regularly. The brain is like a muscle: the more you exercise, the better you pick up foreign speech.

5. Reading is not for show

You don't have to start with Shakespeare right away. Read adapted stories or short articles. The rule is simple: if you understand at least 70% of the text, it's for you. If not, it's too early.

6. Writing is therapy and a test at the same time

Do not think that writing is “not so important”. It is a way to test whether you really know something. Try writing one sentence in English every day. At least “I am tired”. This is a step forward.

In a month, you will already have mini-stories. And yes, it will look naive. But this is exactly what real confidence grows from.

7. Speaking is the scariest and most important thing

You will blush, get confused, and insert “ehh”. This is normal. It's a must. It will pass.

The main rule here is to start speaking right away. Even with a textbook, even in the mirror, even with a cat. Ideally, you should find a partner or teacher, but don't wait until you are “ready”. Because you will never be ready if you are silent.

8. Repetition is a cure for forgetting

Have you learned a new word? Repeat it in a day. Then in three days. Then in a week. Without this, it will fly out of your head as quickly as it came in.

9. Psychology: how not to give up

You are adults, you have a job, a family, a lot of things to do. Your motivation will drop. And it's important to know that this is normal.

Tricks:

● Set minimum goals. “10 minutes a day” is realistic.

Don't punish yourself. Missed a day? Start again.

● Keep track of small victories: if you understand 5 words in the series today, it's already a success.

10. Final: reality without rose-colored glasses

Learning English is a marathon, not a sprint. There are no magic pills. But there is you, your brain and the right system.

In 3 months you will be able to speak simple sentences. In a year, you will be able to communicate on basic topics. In a few years, you will be thinking in English.

And most importantly, English will open doors that seem closed now. But only you can open these doors - by taking small steps every day.

Prepared by ENGLISH.KH.UA