ROMSAT warehouses suffered from massive shelling: the company continues to work

A massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv caused huge losses for the Ukrainian telecommunications company ROMSAT. As a result of the shelling of the capital, two of the company's warehouse complexes were completely destroyed. The company announced this on its official website.

Kyiv, 07.09.2025. As a result of a massive attack by Russian missiles and drones, two warehouses of the ROMSAT company were destroyed.

This attack caused us significant losses: about 4,000 square meters of warehouse space were destroyed and over 400 million hryvnias worth of inventory, vehicles and other equipment were lost.

Fortunately, none of our employees were injured, as the warehouses were not operating at the time.

" We lost our warehouses, but we didn't lose the main thing – our team, experience, and strength to move on. This situation has once again shown that we are united and resilient. We are working together to return to our usual rhythm as soon as possible and prove that no trials can break us."

Despite the large-scale damage and the loss of part of the inventory, ROMSAT continues to operate.

Our team is already restoring logistics processes and organizing temporary solutions to minimize the impact of the tragedy on customers.

The company ROMSAT expressed gratitude for the support and for staying with them during this difficult time.

“We appeal to our partners, customers and the entire community for understanding and support. We appreciate every expression of solidarity and are ready to go through this journey together. For any information regarding your orders, please contact your managers or the phones, listed on the website.”

ROMSAT specializes in the multi-profile distribution of telecommunications and television equipment from leading global brands. The company offers modern, comprehensive solutions based on the most promising developments in the fields of telecommunications and information technology.

As one of Ukraine's largest distributors of telecommunications equipment, ROMSAT has provided regular supplies to many Ukrainian providers.

Among the destroyed equipment, critical equipment was also damaged, in particular: equipment for building PON networks, optical cables. Some of this equipment was used by providers to restore optical networks and Internet connections after damage from shelling throughout Ukraine.