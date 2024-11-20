Press Releases

12:35 20.11.2024

People forced to flee their homes in Ukraine still hope to return while uncertainty looms after 1,000 days of full-scale war

5 min read

Kristina, 36 and her children Roma, 12, Emanuel, 9 and Gizella, 4, had to leave their home in Ukraine in 2022, due to the Russian invasion. They now live in a rented room in Warsaw, Poland. © UNHCR/Anna Liminowicz

Today, as we mark the somber milestone of 1,000 days of full-scale war in Ukraine with unabated attacks and a looming harsh winter, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, emphasizes the centrality of the voices of refugees and internally displaced people from Ukraine in discussions about their future.

There are currently more than 6.7 million refugees from Ukraine who have sought international protection – most of them in Europe, in addition to over 3.7 million people who remain forcibly displaced inside the country.

Uncertainty is growing as Russia’s full-scale invasion and war continues, but most Ukrainians who have been forced to flee are still planning and hoping to return home one day, according to summary findings of UNHCR’s latest report Lives on Hold: Intentions and perspectives of refugees, refugee returnees and internally displaced people from UkraineThe sixth such report is based on interviews conducted in July and August this year with over 11,150 households, including close to 5,000 refugee families across Europe, some 4,700 internally displaced households and over 1,500 refugee returnee families in Ukraine.

Overall, 61 per cent of Ukrainian refugees and 73 per cent of internally displaced people surveyed still plan and hope to return home one day. As in previous rounds of this survey, the main inhibitor to return remains the prevailing insecurity in Ukraine, as attacks continue on a daily basis. Concerns about job opportunities and access to  housing are also cited as key factors influencing return decisions.

Similar to previous surveys, a significant proportion of refugees from Ukraine – some 60 per cent – said they might be compelled to return, even if not their preferred choice due to the ongoing war, if they faced difficulties accessing necessary support in host countries. This is a particular concern of households with specific needs and vulnerabilities. Worryingly, this is confirmed by the fact that most of the refugee returnees interviewed in Ukraine were older people, single-headed families or households with lower education levels with limited options living as refugees in host communities.

Key recommendations of the report include:

  1. As safety and security concerns prevent most refugees and internally displaced people from returning to their places of origin in Ukraine, host countries and host communities require continued support to foster refugees’ and internally displaced people’s self-reliance and ensure access to social protection and assistance for the most vulnerable.
  2. Refugees and internally displaced people should be continually supported to make free and informed decisions on the future. For this reason, UNHCR earlier this year launched the Ukraine is Home platform, which provides objective information on key topics of importance for decisions on what steps to take next.
  3. Refugees who have taken the decision to return should be supported in their pursuit of job opportunities, and to access compensation and assistance to repair damaged homes or affordable housing options, as well as basic services, and be fully included in Ukraine’s recovery efforts.
  4. Whilst large-scale returns are not anticipated in the near future and ahead of the winter, the importance of addressing the main barriers for voluntary, dignified and sustainable returns, as reported by refugees and internally displaced people in the survey, cannot be overstated. This should be prioritized within recovery, reconstruction and development plans and programs in Ukraine.

“The perspectives and views of refugees and internally displaced people from Ukraine must shape their future. Through regular intention surveys, UNHCR is ensuring their experiences and aspirations guide evidence-based responses both in host countries and inside Ukraine”, said Philippe Leclerc, UNHCR Regional Director for Europe. “The people of Ukraine have already endured so much and are showing remarkable resilience and dignity. We cannot let them face the third and likely the worst winter of full-scale war alone.”

UNHCR, alongside the authorities and partners, remains committed to helping Ukrainians who have been forced to flee, as well as those who have decided to return to their homes, with house repairs, cash assistance, psychosocial support, legal aid to help restore vital documents and access services, and help to access job opportunities.

Inside Ukraine, UNHCR has provided humanitarian assistance and protection services to 4.3 million people in 2022, 2.63 million in 2023, and more than 1.2 million services delivered so far in 2024. However, the need for further support remains urgent as winter kicks in, with snow and freezing nights worsening the humanitarian crisis. Ongoing attacks claim civilian lives, injure people and damage homes, but also disrupt vital electricity, heating, and water supplies, compounding challenges.

UNHCR calls on the international community to continue supporting the people of Ukraine – wherever they are – and respecting intentions and hopes to return home, based on individual free and informed decisions.

