Press Conferences

15:16 18.04.2024

Ukrainians reveal most positive attitude towards Canada, Latvia, UK; attitudes towards Poland, USA significantly deteriorates – opinion poll

2 min read
Ukrainians reveal most positive attitude towards Canada, Latvia, UK; attitudes towards Poland, USA significantly deteriorates – opinion poll

 The most Ukrainians have a positive attitude towards Canada (93.2%), Latvia (93.1%) and the United Kingdom (92.3%), according to the results of a sociological survey conducted by the sociological service of the Razumkov Center on March 21-27 and presented at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday.

This is followed by Lithuania (91.9%), France (91.6%), Estonia (91.4%), Germany (90.3%), the Czech Republic (89.1%) and the Netherlands (87.5%).

The figure of 80% is positive towards the USA, 12.9% is negative (difference 67.1), 58.4% is positive towards Poland, 32.1% is negative (difference 26.3), only 29% is positive towards Hungary, 62.8% is negative.

At the same time, the attitude towards the United States has significantly deteriorated compared to last year: if in August 2023 the indicator of the difference between positive and negative attitudes was 84.1, then in January 2024 it was already 78.2, and in March it fell to 67.1.

The drop in the difference between positive and negative attitudes towards Poland is even more significant – in March 2023 it was 91.8, in August – 89.7, in January 2024 – 75, and in March – 26.3.

The study surveyed 2,020 respondents aged 18 and over who live in territories controlled by the Government of Ukraine where there are no military operations. The structure of the sample population reproduces the demographic structure of the adult population as of the beginning of 2022 (by age, gender, type of settlement). The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%. Additional systematic deviations of the sample may be due to the consequences of the aggression of the Russian Federation.

Tags: #conference #razumkov_center

MORE ABOUT

15:35 18.04.2024
More than 85% of Ukrainians in favor of recognizing illegitimacy of Putin's rule, breaking off all relations with Russia, except for humanitarian ones – opinion poll

More than 85% of Ukrainians in favor of recognizing illegitimacy of Putin's rule, breaking off all relations with Russia, except for humanitarian ones – opinion poll

20:09 17.04.2024
Vozdvizhenka residential complex asks authorities to intervene in ARMA's trying to replace manager of seized assets

Vozdvizhenka residential complex asks authorities to intervene in ARMA's trying to replace manager of seized assets

19:04 17.04.2024
Associations of construction materials manufacturers working to meet NATO standards for defense products – President of Union of Construction Materials Manufacturers

Associations of construction materials manufacturers working to meet NATO standards for defense products – President of Union of Construction Materials Manufacturers

17:27 17.04.2024
Ukraine needs standards for processing construction waste from destruction - President of Union of Construction Materials Manufacturers

Ukraine needs standards for processing construction waste from destruction - President of Union of Construction Materials Manufacturers

11:05 17.04.2024
Esculab network of laboratories fulfills its obligations, but conflict between owners disrupts company's development plans

Esculab network of laboratories fulfills its obligations, but conflict between owners disrupts company's development plans

19:17 16.04.2024
Business could build 500-1000 MW of distributed generation for winter if conditions for this created – head of UABIO

Business could build 500-1000 MW of distributed generation for winter if conditions for this created – head of UABIO

18:03 16.04.2024
Share of imported building materials on Ukrainian market grows to 23% – expert

Share of imported building materials on Ukrainian market grows to 23% – expert

20:36 11.04.2024
Ukraine, Bulgaria to hold Second Black Sea Security Conference in Sofia on April 15 – MFA

Ukraine, Bulgaria to hold Second Black Sea Security Conference in Sofia on April 15 – MFA

18:11 10.04.2024
Switzerland to host Ukraine Peace Summit on June 15-16

Switzerland to host Ukraine Peace Summit on June 15-16

16:12 10.04.2024
Most Ukrainians oppose holding elections before end of war, think they may divide society – survey

Most Ukrainians oppose holding elections before end of war, think they may divide society – survey

AD

HOT NEWS

Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

LATEST

Three quarters of Ukrainians support sending allied country's troops to Ukraine – survey

Problems in relations with Poland, situation in USA, Hungarian govt policy having worst impact on Ukraine – survey

Clear Energy forced to shut down its three 22 MW biomass TPPs mid-winter due to lack of profitability – head of supervisory board

Ukrainians most trust the AFU, volunteers, least trust political parties, government apparatus, courts – survey

Most Ukrainians do not support current any active political party coming to power after war – survey

There’re more people in Ukraine who believe that events in country wrongly developing – opinion poll

Most Ukrainians believe in Ukraine's victory, more than half of them believe it will happen no later than in two years – opinion poll

Poll: 53.9% of Ukrainians surveyed believe that those who evade mobilization can be understood – 'no one wants to die'

Some 70% of Ukrainians believe that govt profiting from war, getting deeper into corruption – survey

Over 50% of Ukrainians surveyed believe that Ukraine should restore its nuclear potential – survey

AD
AD
AD
AD