Ukrainians reveal most positive attitude towards Canada, Latvia, UK; attitudes towards Poland, USA significantly deteriorates – opinion poll

The most Ukrainians have a positive attitude towards Canada (93.2%), Latvia (93.1%) and the United Kingdom (92.3%), according to the results of a sociological survey conducted by the sociological service of the Razumkov Center on March 21-27 and presented at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday.

This is followed by Lithuania (91.9%), France (91.6%), Estonia (91.4%), Germany (90.3%), the Czech Republic (89.1%) and the Netherlands (87.5%).

The figure of 80% is positive towards the USA, 12.9% is negative (difference 67.1), 58.4% is positive towards Poland, 32.1% is negative (difference 26.3), only 29% is positive towards Hungary, 62.8% is negative.

At the same time, the attitude towards the United States has significantly deteriorated compared to last year: if in August 2023 the indicator of the difference between positive and negative attitudes was 84.1, then in January 2024 it was already 78.2, and in March it fell to 67.1.

The drop in the difference between positive and negative attitudes towards Poland is even more significant – in March 2023 it was 91.8, in August – 89.7, in January 2024 – 75, and in March – 26.3.

The study surveyed 2,020 respondents aged 18 and over who live in territories controlled by the Government of Ukraine where there are no military operations. The structure of the sample population reproduces the demographic structure of the adult population as of the beginning of 2022 (by age, gender, type of settlement). The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%. Additional systematic deviations of the sample may be due to the consequences of the aggression of the Russian Federation.