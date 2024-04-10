There’re more people in Ukraine who believe that events in country wrongly developing – opinion poll

The share of Ukrainian citizens who believe that events in the country are developing in the wrong direction amounted to 38.7% and exceeded the share of those who believe that events are developing correctly (37.7%), according to the results of a sociological survey conducted by the sociological service of the Razumkov Center on March 21-27 and presented at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Wednesday.

At the same time, with reference to previously conducted similar surveys, it is noted that despite the fact that the percentage of citizens who believe that events in Ukraine are developing correctly decreased throughout 2023, before the previous survey in January 2024 inclusively, there were more of them than Ukrainians with the opposite point of view.

Some 30.5% of respondents believe that Ukraine is able to overcome existing problems and difficulties in the next few years, with a tendency to a gradual decrease. At the same time, only 10.5% of respondents are convinced of Ukraine's inability to overcome all difficulties, but their percentage is gradually growing. The percentage of those convinced that Ukraine is capable of overcoming existing challenges in the longer term is also growing; in March 2024, there was a relative majority of respondents - 45.9%.

Ukrainians' assessment of satisfaction with their lives on a 10-point scale was 4.9 points (in January it was 4.7).

The survey was conducted by face-to-face method among 2,020 respondents aged 18 and over in all government-controlled territories of Ukraine where there are no military operations, according to a stratified multi-stage sample using random selection at the first stages of the sample and the quota method of selecting respondents at the final stage. The structure of the sample population reproduces the demographic structure of the adult population of the territories in which the survey was conducted, as of the beginning of 2022 (by age, gender, type of settlement). The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%, additional systematic sampling deviations may be due to the consequences of the aggression of the Russian Federation.