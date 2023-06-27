About 50% of Ukrainians engaged in volunteering – survey

KYIV. June 27 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 49% of Ukrainians are engaged in volunteer activities, 6% of them are on a permanent basis, according to the data of a sociological study of the Rating group, the presentation of which was held at the Interfax–Ukraine agency on Tuesday.

At the same time, 44% of citizens said that they are not engaged in volunteering, and another 6% are planning.

By region, according to the survey, the vast majority of Ukrainian residents are involved in volunteer activities: 86% – in the west, 84% – in the center, 82% – in the east and 77% – in the south.

Among the age groups, the most active are 36-50-year–old Ukrainians (88% of them). The rate is also significantly high among those aged 18 to 36 (87%). In addition, 76% of people over the age of 50 are involved in volunteering.

On June 6-11, 2023, the Rating sociological group conducted a study on "Resilience during the war and in the post-war period: what Ukrainians rely on." Using the CATI method (telephone interviews), 1,200 respondents among the population of Ukraine aged 18 and over were interviewed throughout the territory, with the exception of the temporarily occupied Crimea and Donbas, as well as territories where there was no Ukrainian mobile communication at the time of the survey.

The sample is representative by age, gender and type of settlement. The error of representativeness of the study with a confidence probability of 0.95: no more than 2.8%. The survey was commissioned by the National Platform for Sustainability and Cohesion.