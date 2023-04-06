Press Conferences

20:34 06.04.2023

Ukraine reduces area under vineyards by 23.3% in 2022 - Ukrsadvinprom

2 min read

KYIV. April 6 (Interfax-Ukraine) - Plantations of grapes in Ukraine for the 2022 war year decreased by 23.3% - to 26,600 hectares, part of the enterprises were looted, destroyed or mothballed, Volodymyr Pechko, the head of the board of the Ukrsadvinprom public association, said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine.

"In 2021, there were about 266 industrial producers of grapes and wine, 125 viticulture enterprises, 29 small producers of grapes and viticulture products in Ukraine. They worked on 34,700 hectares ... As of 2022, the area of vineyards decreased to 26,600 hectares," he said.

Pechko specified that 33 employees were involved on a permanent basis for the cultivation of each hectare, and each enterprise employed an average of 250 people.

According to him, the gross grape harvest last year amounted to 244,000 tonnes with a yield of 92 centners per hectare.

According to the head of Ukrsadvinprom, the situation is further complicated by a significant deterioration in the trade balance of wine products, which occurred even before the war. In 2021, Ukraine exported wine products worth $16.4 million, and imported - $215.4 million.

"If to compare the indicators of the pre-war period with imports in 2016, when it was $85.3 million in monetary terms," Pechko expressed regret.

At the same time, Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Markiyan Dmytrasevych noted that the state, having opened the land market, gave impetus to the development of viticulture as an industry.

"When you become the owner of land, you get the opportunity to invest thousands of hryvnias in vineyards. This is a long-term investment that will work for many years," he said.

According to him, despite the reorientation of the state budget for military needs, salaries and social benefits, it remains possible to receive funding for laying vineyards and orchards this year as well.

"As you can see from the trade balance, Ukraine has a significant imbalance towards imports. The market is huge. I urge all enthusiasts who want to plant vineyards to do it. We need to get used to domestic wine. It not only brings profit to the industry, but also gives jobs to a huge number of people," the official said.

Tags: #conference #square #vineyards

MORE ABOUT

16:47 28.03.2023
Half of Ukrainians who left after start of Russian invasion decide not to return to Ukraine for security reasons – poll

Half of Ukrainians who left after start of Russian invasion decide not to return to Ukraine for security reasons – poll

11:10 28.03.2023
Half of Ukrainians who left after start of Russian invasion decide not to return to Ukraine for security reasons - poll

Half of Ukrainians who left after start of Russian invasion decide not to return to Ukraine for security reasons - poll

11:30 24.03.2023
European Commission head announces conference to be devoted to issue of return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

European Commission head announces conference to be devoted to issue of return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

16:50 21.03.2023
Scientists urge power engineers to abandon construction of Kaniv PSPP in favor of preserving unique archaeological complex

Scientists urge power engineers to abandon construction of Kaniv PSPP in favor of preserving unique archaeological complex

15:01 13.03.2023
II Scientific and Practical Conference "Green Construction" will be held on April 13-14, 2023

II Scientific and Practical Conference "Green Construction" will be held on April 13-14, 2023

13:29 22.02.2023
Almost half of Ukrainians rate their psycho-emotional state at 3 out of 5, third of citizens believe it slightly worsened over last month – poll

Almost half of Ukrainians rate their psycho-emotional state at 3 out of 5, third of citizens believe it slightly worsened over last month – poll

16:27 21.02.2023
Tender conditions for purchase of 10 large buses by Kryvy Rih cut off Ukrainian manufacturers – Etalon Corporation

Tender conditions for purchase of 10 large buses by Kryvy Rih cut off Ukrainian manufacturers – Etalon Corporation

19:14 17.02.2023
Munich Security Conference focuses on Putin's war against Ukraine, protecting world order – Conference Chairman

Munich Security Conference focuses on Putin's war against Ukraine, protecting world order – Conference Chairman

14:22 15.02.2023
One third of Ukrainians say they lost their jobs after Feb 24, 2% lost housing, health of more than half worsened

One third of Ukrainians say they lost their jobs after Feb 24, 2% lost housing, health of more than half worsened

13:55 15.02.2023
Only 11% of Ukrainians who moved after invasion do not intend to return home, half waiting for end of war – opinion poll

Only 11% of Ukrainians who moved after invasion do not intend to return home, half waiting for end of war – opinion poll

AD

HOT NEWS

Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

LATEST

Prosecutor General's Office investigates 11 cases of ecocide committed since start of war

Farmers ask authorities to extend 5-7-9 lending program for spring sowing season

Ukrainian-Polish art project "War through prism of art" presented in Kyiv

EU, East Europe Foundation announce grant competition for Ukrainian public organizations worth over UAH 11 mln

Two-thirds of Ukrainians consider amnesty for teachers, collaborating doctors from occupied territories acceptable – poll

Three-quarters of Ukrainians expect war crimes trials to start soon in Ukraine – opinion poll

Several times increase in energy service contracts with budgetary institutions expected in 2023 - head of profile association

Union of Architects asks Zelensky to help stop pressure on union

Fair estimate of potential for annual biomethane production is 20 bcm for Ukraine instead of 9.7 bcm – BAU head

War damages only 5% of bioenergy capacity, non-payment crisis affects more – BAU head

AD
AD
AD
AD