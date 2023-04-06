Ukraine reduces area under vineyards by 23.3% in 2022 - Ukrsadvinprom

KYIV. April 6 (Interfax-Ukraine) - Plantations of grapes in Ukraine for the 2022 war year decreased by 23.3% - to 26,600 hectares, part of the enterprises were looted, destroyed or mothballed, Volodymyr Pechko, the head of the board of the Ukrsadvinprom public association, said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine.

"In 2021, there were about 266 industrial producers of grapes and wine, 125 viticulture enterprises, 29 small producers of grapes and viticulture products in Ukraine. They worked on 34,700 hectares ... As of 2022, the area of vineyards decreased to 26,600 hectares," he said.

Pechko specified that 33 employees were involved on a permanent basis for the cultivation of each hectare, and each enterprise employed an average of 250 people.

According to him, the gross grape harvest last year amounted to 244,000 tonnes with a yield of 92 centners per hectare.

According to the head of Ukrsadvinprom, the situation is further complicated by a significant deterioration in the trade balance of wine products, which occurred even before the war. In 2021, Ukraine exported wine products worth $16.4 million, and imported - $215.4 million.

"If to compare the indicators of the pre-war period with imports in 2016, when it was $85.3 million in monetary terms," Pechko expressed regret.

At the same time, Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Markiyan Dmytrasevych noted that the state, having opened the land market, gave impetus to the development of viticulture as an industry.

"When you become the owner of land, you get the opportunity to invest thousands of hryvnias in vineyards. This is a long-term investment that will work for many years," he said.

According to him, despite the reorientation of the state budget for military needs, salaries and social benefits, it remains possible to receive funding for laying vineyards and orchards this year as well.

"As you can see from the trade balance, Ukraine has a significant imbalance towards imports. The market is huge. I urge all enthusiasts who want to plant vineyards to do it. We need to get used to domestic wine. It not only brings profit to the industry, but also gives jobs to a huge number of people," the official said.