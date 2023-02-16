EU, East Europe Foundation announce grant competition for Ukrainian public organizations worth over UAH 11 mln

KYIV. Feb 16 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The European Union and the East Europe Foundation have announced a grant competition for Ukrainian public organizations worth over UAH 11 million.

"As part of previous initiatives, we have already supported 15 initiatives that contributed to the social integration of internally displaced persons, providing them with priority types of assistance. From the first day of the war, we launched ten projects aimed at supporting IDPs in providing safe places to rest... We continue this work on support of those organizations that work on the ground, and today we are pleased to announce a new opportunity to support precisely such public organizations that work with internally displaced persons," President of the East Europe Foundation Viktor Liakh told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

In particular, the competition was announced as part of the Phoenix project, which is aimed at strengthening the ability of the public sector of Ukraine to work effectively with IDPs and communities.

"We will strengthen the ability of Ukrainian public organizations to work effectively with internally displaced persons and the communities that host them, attract youth and techno-activists, and promote the work of small and micro businesses," Phoenix Project Manager of the East Europe Foundation Olha Voitovych said.

It is noted that 20 Ukrainian organizations will be able to receive grant funds to implement their own initiatives.

The terms of the competition stipulate that the amount of a grant per organization is from UAH 400,000 to UAH 800,000, and the expected duration of projects is up to six months.

The organizers said projects that can be submitted for a grant should be aimed at helping IDPs, including social integration, employment, and mentoring support; support for communities hosting internally displaced persons; development of effective models for the resumption of work of relocated small and micro businesses, including social entrepreneurship; development of programs and policies that will help strengthen the capacity of local and displaced public organizations and the communities themselves.

Civil society organizations can take part in the grant competition, namely: charitable organizations (non-entrepreneurial societies, institutions, foundations), public associations (public organizations, public unions) and other legal entities registered in Ukraine and having the status of a non-profit organization.

Details about the conditions of the competition can be found at the link: https://bit.ly/phoenix_grants