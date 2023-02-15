One third of Ukrainians say they lost their jobs after Feb 24, 2% lost housing, health of more than half worsened

KYIV. Feb 15 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Every tenth Ukrainian reported damage or destruction of his home due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to the results of the poll "Legal Protection of Victims of Russia's War Crimes" published at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine, conducted by the Rating sociological group in Ukraine on December 23-26.

As noted by 2% of respondents, their housing was destroyed and unfit for habitation, 6% said their housing is partially damaged, and another 2% said housing was destroyed, but has already been rebuilt.

The majority of respondents (86%) housing remained intact.

Among the inhabitants of the war zone, 9% said that their houses were destroyed, 20% said it was partially damaged. Some 5% of respondents in the de-occupied territories said that their housing was destroyed, n 14% said it was partially damaged, 5% that it was damaged, but already repaired.

Among those whose housing was destroyed or partially damaged, 24% filed an application for damage to their housing in the Diia system, 12% filed a report with law enforcement agencies, and 8% with state institutions. Almost 70% did not submit any applications.

Among those respondents who had a job before the war, 40% said they were working as usual, 17% remotely or partially, and 8% found a new job. Some 33% are not working today.

The level of income since the beginning of the war has increased for 6% of respondents, for 36% it has hardly changed, for 17% it has slightly decreased, and for 30% it has decreased significantly. Some 10% of respondents have lost almost all income. Worse is the income situation among the southerners and the east, middle-aged people, the poor and low-income, as well as those who have lost their jobs or are working part-time.

Some 46% respondents said that during the war the state of their physical health did not change, 32% rather worsened, and 21% said it worsened significantly. More often, residents of the war zone, people of the older generation and less wealth, women, people who were forced to leave their homes, as well as those who were injured or lost their loved ones as a result of the war, spoke about the deterioration.

Almost every tenth respondent said that he personally or close relatives were injured due to the war. Of these, 66% recorded the facts of injury.

Some 17% of respondents have relatives with whom they have lost contact and do not know where they are now. Some 5% have relatives who died as a result of the war, and 3% have relatives forcibly deported to the Russian Federation or to the occupied territories.

A total of 2,000 respondents aged over 18 years were interviewed in all controlled areas using the CATI method based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers. The results were weighted to reflect age, gender and type of settlement to ensure a representative sample. The representativeness error with a confidence probability of 0.95% does not exceed 2.2%.

The project is implemented by the NGO Ukrainian Legal Advisory Group within the framework of the Emergency EU Support to Civil Society project, implemented by the Initiative Center to Support Social Action (ISAR) Ednannia with the financial support of the European Union.