Two-thirds of Ukrainians consider amnesty for teachers, collaborating doctors from occupied territories acceptable – poll

KYIV. Feb 15 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The relative majority of Ukrainians consider an amnesty possible for teachers, doctors, social workers (68%), heads of local communal institutions (58%) and heads of local enterprises, banks, organizations (51%) living in the occupied territories, in respect of which facts of collaboration were established with Russian invaders.

At the same time, as evidenced by the results of the survey "Legal protection of victims of war crimes in Russia" conducted by the Rating sociological group on December 23 to 26, some 38% allow amnesty for journalists of local media, some 57% do not allow it. Amnesty for members of local political parties and members of illegal armed groups is allowed by more than 20%, against this - more than 70%.

Less than 20% consider amnesty possible for officials of local authorities and representatives of law enforcement agencies, and about 80% consider it impossible.

To conduct legal proceedings in the territories of Donbas and Crimea liberated from occupation, some 34% believe that it is necessary to create special judicial bodies for these territories, another 22% are in favor of creating such special courts, but on a temporary basis. Almost 40% for legal proceedings in the liberated territories in ordinary courts of Ukraine.

During the study, some 2,000 respondents over 18 years of age were interviewed in all controlled areas using the CATI method based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers. The sample is representative in terms of age, gender, and type of settlement. The representativeness error with a confidence probability of 0.95% does not exceed 2.2%.

The project is implemented by the NGO Ukrainian Legal Advisory Group within the project "Urgent EU support for civil society" implemented by the Initiative Center for the Promotion of the Activity and Development of Public Endeavours (ISAR) "Unification" with the financial support of the European Union.