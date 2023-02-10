Press Conferences

15:52 10.02.2023

War damages only 5% of bioenergy capacity, non-payment crisis affects more – BAU head

KYIV. Feb 10 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The bioenergy industry suffered from the war less than other types of renewable generation, but its development is significantly slowed down, in particular, by the non-payment crisis, in connection with which several plants suspended work, Board Chairman of the Bioenergy Association of Ukraine (BAU) Heorhiy Heletukha has said.

"The war had less impact on bioenergy than SPPs and WPPs. According to our estimates, less than 5% of the capacities are damaged or under occupation. It naturally happened because bioenergy is much more widely dispersed throughout Ukraine, unlike SPPs and WPPs, concentrated in the south," Heletukha said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

At the same time, he said that problems with non-payments for electricity produced remain common to all types of green generation. It is one of the main reasons for slowing down the development of the bioenergy industry.

"The problems are the same as everyone else has – 54% was paid for electricity in 2022. There were cases when solid biomass power plants stopped because, for example, wood chips have tripled in price, while the tariff has remained unchanged and only a half is paid," the head of the BAU said, describing the situation.

According to him, in connection with this, plants of Clear Energy, Ukrteplo, and the Yugenergopromtrans bio-thermal power plant in Pereyaslav-Khmelnytsky were suspended for a while.

"We are now buying electricity abroad two to three times more expensive, and our power plants that can produce it are worth it, but it is not profitable for them to do this," Heletukha said.

Based on this, he suggested that bioenergy projects to generate electricity would not be implemented under such conditions.

"Electricity is not profitable. While a half is paid, who will invest the money?" the expert said.

At the same time, he said that in 2022 the capacity of biogas plants increased by only 5%, from 124 MW to 130 MW.

In his opinion, bio-methane projects have development prospects.

