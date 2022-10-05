Press Conferences

11:54 05.10.2022

Nearly 20% of Ukrainians lose contact with relatives as result of Russian invasion – poll

KYIV. Oct 5 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Almost 20% of Ukrainians have close relatives with whom they have lost contact as a result of the Russian invasion and do not know where they are. This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted under the project of the NGO Center for Assistance to the Volunteer Movement Volunteer.Org: Assessment of damage caused by Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

"Almost 20% reported that they have among their close relatives those with whom they have lost contact and do not know where they are now. Some 5% have among relatives those who died because of the war, 3% – those who were forcibly deported to Russia or to the occupied territories of the east or Crimea. Some 7% of respondents noted that they personally or their close relatives were injured, mutilated due to military operations," the results of the survey, presented on Wednesday at the Interfax-Ukraine press center, say.

Every tenth respondent indicated that their housing was either completely destroyed (2% of respondents) or damaged (8% of respondents). Another 5% said they did not know the state of their housing now. For 85% of respondents, the housing situation did not changed.

"About a third of those whose house is located in the de-occupied territory or the territory of hostilities noted that their housing was damaged. Also, every fifth respondent of those who still have housing in the zone of occupation does not know what condition it is in," the results say.

It is also noted that 95% of those surveyed did not contact law enforcement agencies in the past six months on issues related to the full-scale Russian invasion.

At the same time, special courts with the participation of national and foreign judges (63%) and international institutions (23%) are considered the most effective mechanism for Russia's war crimes.

"A third of the respondents are ready to personally participate in lawsuits in order to demand compensation for lost property/health in courts and international courts," analysts point out.

According to Oleksandr Kopyl, co-founder of the consulting company K&K Group, head of the Nurnberg-2022 volunteer initiative, which has been collecting and cataloging the crimes of the Russian army against the Ukrainian population since the first day of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, the Nurnberg-2022 initiative alone published more than 3,000 facts of war crimes.

"In addition to informing the public, all the facts are sent for further work to the relevant law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, as well as to the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague. We are sure that thanks to the cooperation of public initiatives and state authorities, war crimes will be investigated, and all war criminals will be fairly punished," Kopyl noted.

The survey and the report were prepared under the project Urgent EU Support for Civil Society, implemented by the Initiative Center to Support Social Action Ednannia (Unity) with the financial support of the European Union. Its content is the sole responsibility of the NGO Center for Assistance to the Volunteer Movement Volunteer.Org and does not necessarily reflect the position of the European Union. Expert support and advice during the study was provided by representatives of the Coalition Ukraine. Five in the Morning.

The survey was conducted among the population of Ukraine aged 18 years and older in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas, as well as territories where at the time of the survey there was no Ukrainian mobile communication. The survey period is from September 15 to September 19, 2022.

Results are weighted using up-to-date data from the State Statistics Service of Ukraine. The sample is representative in terms of age, gender, and type of settlement. Sample population: 2,000 respondents. Survey method: CATI (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews - telephone interviews using a computer). The error of the study representativeness with a confidence probability of 0.95: no more than 2.2%.

