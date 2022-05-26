Press Conferences

16:54 26.05.2022

KNUCA to prepare bachelors under reduced three-year program

KYIV. May 26 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Kyiv National University of Construction and Architecture (KNUCA) will prepare bachelors under a reduced three-year program.

"We are ready to solve a problem of the shortage of specialists for restoration and construction of certain facilities. Now we are developing reduced programs, analyzing how to optimize them. After the victory, our defenders will be able to take these courses and get involved in restoration of the country as soon as possible," professor, rector of Kyiv National University of Construction and Architecture Petro Kulikov said during a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

According to him, the task is to "squeeze" the four-year bachelor's program to three years.

The KNUCA rector noted that a smaller number of applicants is expected this year. "We are losing foreign students, as interest in the country at war, of course, is falling. Colleagues in European countries have provided preferences for our applicants, and a significant number of those who have gone abroad are considering this possibility. Despite this, we hope that we will have a full-fledged enrollment," Kulikov said.

At the same time, he noted that international cooperation between universities is expanding. "I am grateful to our colleagues from Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic. There are no political moments in the scientific and educational environment, there is, above all, a creative interest. In the coming days, we are signing an agreement with a French higher education institution, in June – an agreement between an association of Polish and Ukrainian universities. We are talking about the exchange of students and other forms of cooperation," Kulikov said.

