Hostile takeover in Ukraine must be fought openly, in legal field – opinion

KYIV. Feb 18 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Hostile takeover in Ukraine must be fought openly and in the legal field, attorney-at-law Hennadiy Borisichev said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday, commenting on the fight against attempts to illegally take over the Center for the Protection of the Disabled in Odesa.

At the same time, he noted that the legal team has achieved great success in the fight against perpetrators of illegal seizures.

"We have achieved a positive decision of the anti-raider commission. The Minister of Justice of Ukraine signed an order that cancels all illegal actions of black registrars. Also, based on our systemic complaints, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine initiated an inspection of the activities of law enforcement officers in Odesa, as a result of which gross violations were revealed. At the moment all criminal proceedings from Odesa were transferred to Kyiv to the Main Investigation Department," the attorney-at-law said.

In turn, attorney-at-law Yana Khomenko suggested that the judicial branch of power in Odesa had long become a tool in the hands of perpetrators of illegal seizures – a number of judges from different courts issued deliberately unjust decisions that seized the organization's property on the basis of fictitious documents.

For his part, head of the Center for the Protection of the Disabled public organization Arkadiy Chorny, commenting on the situation, expressed concern about the level of state involvement in corruption and gangster schemes in Ukraine.

As reported, at the end of December 2021, Odesa-based public organization Center for the Protection of the Disabled announced raider attacks on it: in March of this year, perpetrators of illegal seizures, with the participation of the registrar, changed the director of the organization. On this fact, a criminal case was opened.