11:00 27.01.2022

Fate of our country being decided in Ukraine today – Georgian MP

KYIV. Jan 27 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Today, the fate of Georgia is being decided in Ukraine as well, believes Nona Mamulashvili, a member of the Georgian parliament and a representative of the opposition.

"Today, the fate of our country, Georgia, is being decided in Ukraine. Who better than Georgia to know how terrible it is to fight with Russia, what Russia is capable of and what an insidious country it is," she said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

According to her, what is happening in Ukraine today is what happened in Georgia in 2008.

"We have one enemy, and it is important that we fight this enemy together," the parliamentarian said.

She also called on representatives of the Georgian opposition to visit Ukraine.

Among other things, Mamulashvili expressed support for the Georgian Legion, which has been on the territory of Ukraine since 2014.

Завантаження...
