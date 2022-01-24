Press Conferences

16:09 24.01.2022

Almost half of Ukrainians consider Poroshenko's accusation of treason as political persecution – KIIS

1 min read

KYIV. Jan 24 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 49.5% of Ukrainians believe that the accusation against fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko under articles on high treason and assistance to the activities of terrorist organizations in Donbas is political persecution, according to a sociological survey conducted by Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on January 20 and 21.

According to the survey, some 27.8% of respondents are sure that Poroshenko's accusation was the result of objective criminal proceedings, while 22.7% found it difficult to answer.

Some 46.1% of respondents do not believe in the veracity of the accusations of treason against the fifth president, while 40.1% believe and 13.8% found it difficult to answer.

The survey was conducted by telephone interview throughout Ukraine among 1,205 respondents, with the exception of the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. The ceiling sampling error does not exceed 3.4%.

