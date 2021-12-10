Press Conferences

16:30 10.12.2021

Ukrsadvinprom, Ministry of Agrarian Policy working on removing wine from list of excisable goods

KYIV. Dec 10 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The public organization Association of Gardeners, Grape Growers and Winemakers of Ukraine (Ukrsadvinprom) and the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food have begun work on the creation of a viticultural register to record the production and consumption of grapes and wine in Ukraine, which will allow to cancel the licensing of wine and remove it from the list of excisable goods.

This was announced by Head of the public organization Volodymyr Pechko at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

Ukrsadvinprom and the Ministry of Agrarian Policy begin to work on the creation of a viticultural register, which is necessary for the correct regulation of the market, namely, on the creation of three types of obligatory declarations: how many grapes you produced, how much wine you made from these grapes, and how much wine you have left at the end of the year," Pechko said.

According to him, the state with the help of these three declarations will be able to effectively analyze the production, sales volumes and carryover stocks of grapes and wine in the country, which in the future will allow it to abandon the need to license wine and abolish the excise tax from it.

He added that, according to Ukrainian law, wine is a food product that should not be subject to excise tax.

"I believe that this will lead to an increase in the number of wineries. We are working to ensure that such 'chateau' [wineries] are created in Ukraine. These do not have to be giant enterprises," Pechko said.

In addition, Ukrsadvinprom intends in 2022 to join the OIV (International Organization of Vine and Wine), which controls 85% of the world wine market.

"We are planning to enter the international organization OIV. This is an organization for wine, which includes 47 states. It is 85% of the world wine market, which is created by the leading countries: China, France, Spain, the United States – and which everyone is striving to join. It is engaged in the harmonization of accepted standards for the production of wine products," Pechko said.

According to him, this initiative is also supported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy. The head of the organization said that the issue of joining the OIV is only how much time is needed to complete the association procedure. He admitted that it will be possible to do this next year.

