16:15 07.12.2021

Bad habits, cardiovascular diseases increase risks of post-COVID-19 syndrome most – experts

KYIV. Dec 7 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Bad habits and cardiovascular diseases increase the risks of post-COVID-19 syndrome, experts said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

"The highest mortality rate, both in the acute or subacute phase of the disease, and in the post-COVID-19 period is observed in patients with "comorbidity:" in patients with arterial hypertension, which is outcome of coronary heart disease or diabetes mellitus, patients with excessive body weight and in smokers," Senior Researcher at Department of Clinical Arrhythmology and Electrophysiology of the National Scientific Center M.D. Strazhesko Institute of Cardiology Olha Sribna said.

In addition, during the post-COVID-19 syndrome, smokers may develop bullous emphysema, thoracic surgeon Yevhen Symonets said.

"The number of patients with bullosa emphysema, which is diagnosed after the COVID-19 disease, has increased several times... There is a whole range of factors that affect the development of bullosa pulmonary emphysema, the main factor is smoking," Symonets said.

He also said that attention should be paid to alternative systems for the delivery of nicotine to patients who cannot give up a bad habit.

Olha Osokina, Professor of the Department of Neurology, Psychiatry and Physical Rehabilitation at Kyiv Medical University, said that during coronavirus infection, biochemical processes in the brain are disrupted.

"Coronavirus infection affects the neurotransmitter systems of the brain, that is, the biochemical processes in the brain are disrupted. We can definitely say that the dopamine serotonin glutamate systems and the GABAergic system of the brain are disrupted. This requires further study," Osokina said.

