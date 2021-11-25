Council of Honorary Citizens of Kyiv concerned by possible adoption of bill on capital in current version

KYIV. Nov 25 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Council of Honorary Citizens of Kyiv is concerned about the possible adoption of bill on the capital (No.2143-3) in the current version.

"Representatives of the Council are concerned about the danger that is laid down in bill on the capital city No.2143-3. The adoption of this bill may lead to chaos in the city leadership, which means that there will be no consistent work of Kyiv and the leadership," Head of the Council of Honorary Citizens of Kyiv Mykola Polischuk said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

In particular, he critically focused on the provision of the bill, which is designed to separate the posts of the mayor and the head of the city state administration.

The council said the bill provisions contradict the European Charter of Local Self-Government.