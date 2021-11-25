Press Conferences

14:08 25.11.2021

Council of Honorary Citizens of Kyiv concerned by possible adoption of bill on capital in current version

1 min read

KYIV. Nov 25 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Council of Honorary Citizens of Kyiv is concerned about the possible adoption of bill on the capital (No.2143-3) in the current version.

"Representatives of the Council are concerned about the danger that is laid down in bill on the capital city No.2143-3. The adoption of this bill may lead to chaos in the city leadership, which means that there will be no consistent work of Kyiv and the leadership," Head of the Council of Honorary Citizens of Kyiv Mykola Polischuk said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

In particular, he critically focused on the provision of the bill, which is designed to separate the posts of the mayor and the head of the city state administration.

The council said the bill provisions contradict the European Charter of Local Self-Government.

Tags: #capital #conference #bill
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:30 25.11.2021
Ukraine counting on holding Children's Chess Olympiad in coming years – Chess Federation president

Ukraine counting on holding Children's Chess Olympiad in coming years – Chess Federation president

12:33 24.11.2021
Sales of so-called 'gray' equipment, electronics in Ukraine in year of pandemic 12% down to UAH 18 bln – study

Sales of so-called 'gray' equipment, electronics in Ukraine in year of pandemic 12% down to UAH 18 bln – study

10:45 23.11.2021
People who come through COVID-19 should not 'inflate balloons' - experts

People who come through COVID-19 should not 'inflate balloons' - experts

10:03 23.11.2021
Some 5-7% of those who come through COVID could have post-COVID syndrome

Some 5-7% of those who come through COVID could have post-COVID syndrome

10:18 19.11.2021
Situation in book publishing critical, requires systemic measures from the state - industry representatives

Situation in book publishing critical, requires systemic measures from the state - industry representatives

14:14 18.11.2021
Publishers Association President Afonin complains that paying UAH 1,000 to vaccinated Ukrainians does not apply to purchase of books

Publishers Association President Afonin complains that paying UAH 1,000 to vaccinated Ukrainians does not apply to purchase of books

19:22 16.11.2021
EU works with Ukrainian govt to identify secondary product value chains, assess demand for them

EU works with Ukrainian govt to identify secondary product value chains, assess demand for them

14:07 16.11.2021
Yekhanurov's Public Servants Training Center presented in Kyiv

Yekhanurov's Public Servants Training Center presented in Kyiv

16:58 15.11.2021
Funds from Ukrenergo eurobonds do not cover all debts to RES generation for 2020-2021 - ex-head of Guaranteed Buyer

Funds from Ukrenergo eurobonds do not cover all debts to RES generation for 2020-2021 - ex-head of Guaranteed Buyer

11:45 11.11.2021
Berlin attorney joins Medvedchuk's defense team

Berlin attorney joins Medvedchuk's defense team

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

'Green' electricity producers receive UAH 16.3 bln out of UAH 19.3 bln from Ukrenergo eurobonds - Guaranteed Buyer

Oschadbank on Nov 12 sends UAH 5.6 bln out of UAH 19.3 bln of funds from Ukrenergo eurobonds to RES producers

Urban planning reform bill neutralizes achievements of decentralization – opinion

Urban planning reform bill in its current form neutralizes achievements of decentralization – expert

Every fourth Ukrainian ready to vote for Zelensky in elections – UIF

Boom in development of retail real estate in Ukraine's regions expected in next couple of years – expert

Saakashivili's lawyer Hrushovets plans to fly to his client again, despite being denied access to Georgia

Kharkiv Heating Networks connect over 90% of houses to heating – company director

Ukrainian Energy Association asks regulator to revise methodology for setting tariffs for CHPPs

Herman: It is understandable that every govt is afraid of free media

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD