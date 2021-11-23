Press Conferences

10:45 23.11.2021

People who come through COVID-19 should not 'inflate balloons' - experts

2 min read

KYIV. Nov 23 (Interfax-Ukraine) - Experts from various fields of medicine made recommendations to patients with COVID-19 during a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Monday.

"First, try to be outdoors as much as possible, but on condition that the air temperature is not lower than -4 or -5 degrees. Second, try to do physical exercises, but mostly of an aerobic nature," the head of the rehabilitation department of the Adonis network of medical clinics, Vadym Kerestey, recommends.

In addition, he commented on the currently popular recommendation for patients after COVID-19 to "inflate balloons."

"It is categorically not recommended to inflate balloons. Training should be aimed not at exhalation, but at inhalation, in order to increase the vital capacity of the lungs and use as much lung tissue as possible to improve gas exchange," Kerestey said.

In turn, the head of the department of nephrology of the Shupyk National Healthcare University of Ukraine, Dmytro Ivanov, recommended that patients after COVID-19 do basic diagnostic tests.

"Do a blood test, urine test, measure blood pressure after COVID-19. Assess whether you need a doctor at all in this situation, whether you feel comfortable, whether you need any help," he said.

Natalya Yaschenko, the Associate Professor of the Department of Cardiac Surgery of the National Healthcare University of Ukraine, a cardiologist of the highest category, recommended physical, metered loads, control of blood pressure and eating behavior to those who had undergone COVID-19. At the same time, she emphasized that the reason for timely medical assistance can be an acute deterioration in the form of an increase or decrease in blood pressure, an increase or decrease in heart rate, progressive chest pain that does not decrease for several hours.

The obstetrician-gynecologist of the highest category, Volodymyr Terekhov, in turn, drew attention to the fact that "one of the signs of recovery for married couples is the desire to have a child."

"If a married couple wants to fulfill their duty and give birth to a child, then this is an indicator that speaks of their recovery. To realize a basic function or reproduce - it is very important to do this after rehabilitation," Terekhov said.

At the same time, the psychologist, psychoanalyst Olena Buts recommends dietology to patients: minerals, vitamins, coenzymes - what, according to her, increases immunity and brings happiness.

Tags: #conference #recommendations #covid_19
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:56 23.11.2021
Health Minister announces acceleration of current COVID-19 wave decline

Health Minister announces acceleration of current COVID-19 wave decline

10:03 23.11.2021
Some 5-7% of those who come through COVID could have post-COVID syndrome

Some 5-7% of those who come through COVID could have post-COVID syndrome

09:31 23.11.2021
Ukraine records 12,729 new cases of COVID-19 in a day - Health Ministry

Ukraine records 12,729 new cases of COVID-19 in a day - Health Ministry

11:39 20.11.2021
Some 18,250 new COVID-19 cases recorded, 21,979 people recover, 664 die in Ukraine over day

Some 18,250 new COVID-19 cases recorded, 21,979 people recover, 664 die in Ukraine over day

10:18 19.11.2021
Situation in book publishing critical, requires systemic measures from the state - industry representatives

Situation in book publishing critical, requires systemic measures from the state - industry representatives

09:48 19.11.2021
Ukraine registers 20,050 new cases of COVID-19, 725 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 20,050 new cases of COVID-19, 725 deaths in past 24 hours

14:14 18.11.2021
Publishers Association President Afonin complains that paying UAH 1,000 to vaccinated Ukrainians does not apply to purchase of books

Publishers Association President Afonin complains that paying UAH 1,000 to vaccinated Ukrainians does not apply to purchase of books

09:44 18.11.2021
Presence of antibodies is not reason for refusing vaccination - Health Ministry

Presence of antibodies is not reason for refusing vaccination - Health Ministry

19:22 16.11.2021
EU works with Ukrainian govt to identify secondary product value chains, assess demand for them

EU works with Ukrainian govt to identify secondary product value chains, assess demand for them

14:42 16.11.2021
UAH 1,000 for vaccinated Ukrainians to be allocated from national budget's general fund – PM

UAH 1,000 for vaccinated Ukrainians to be allocated from national budget's general fund – PM

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Yekhanurov's Public Servants Training Center presented in Kyiv

'Green' electricity producers receive UAH 16.3 bln out of UAH 19.3 bln from Ukrenergo eurobonds - Guaranteed Buyer

Funds from Ukrenergo eurobonds do not cover all debts to RES generation for 2020-2021 - ex-head of Guaranteed Buyer

Oschadbank on Nov 12 sends UAH 5.6 bln out of UAH 19.3 bln of funds from Ukrenergo eurobonds to RES producers

Berlin attorney joins Medvedchuk's defense team

Urban planning reform bill neutralizes achievements of decentralization – opinion

Urban planning reform bill in its current form neutralizes achievements of decentralization – expert

Every fourth Ukrainian ready to vote for Zelensky in elections – UIF

Boom in development of retail real estate in Ukraine's regions expected in next couple of years – expert

Saakashivili's lawyer Hrushovets plans to fly to his client again, despite being denied access to Georgia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD