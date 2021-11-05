Press Conferences

14:17 05.11.2021

Every fourth Ukrainian ready to vote for Zelensky in elections – UIF

KYIV. Nov 5 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 25% of Ukrainians among those who have made their choice and will go to the polls if such elections were held next Sunday are ready to vote for incumbent President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the data of a sociological study conducted by the Ukrainian Institute for the Future (UIF) with the assistance of New Image Marketing Group from October 23 to November 2.

According to the results of the study, which were made public in the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Friday, the second place in the rating is occupied by chairman of the European Solidarity political party Petro Poroshenko with 13%, the third is occupied by head of the political force Opposition Bloc Yuriy Boiko with 12%, the fourth by head of the Batkivschyna party Yulia Tymoshenko with 11%, the fifth by leader of the Strength and Honor party Ihor Smeshko with 8%, former Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman and leader of the Nashi party Evhen Murayev are in the sixth place with 7%, and the seventh position is taken by former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov with 6%. The rest of the candidates did not pass the 5% threshold.

If elections to the Verkhovna Rada were held next Sunday, six parties would enter parliament. In particular, 18% of the respondents among those who made their choice and decided to go to polling stations would vote for the Servant of the People party, 16% for Batkivschyna, the same amount would vote for the Opposition Platform - For Life, 15% for European Solidarity, 7% for the Strength and Honor party, and 6% for the Nashi party. The rest of the parties did not pass the 5% threshold.

The survey was conducted throughout Ukraine, with the exception of the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas and Crimea, among 2,400 respondents. "Face-to-face" polling method was used. The statistical error of the study is not indicated.

