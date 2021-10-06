Press Conferences

15:51 06.10.2021

Offshore issue unlikely to undermine president's power, it is just mere droplet – political scientist

2 min read

KYIV. Oct 6 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Leakage of the Pandora Papers offshore documents is unlikely to weaken the power of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Head of the Ukrainian Politics Foundation, political scientist Kost Bondarenko has said.

"Zelensky knew that eventually the issue of offshore companies would arise and appear on the agenda [...]. He could take the lead, but he failed," Bondarenko said during a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

According to the political scientist, instead of taking the lead, the president's team "started to look for some way out." "First the campaign started "what is it? Offshore is good" [...] This helplessness testifies to the fact that strategically, Zelensky's team does not take the lead, only follow the principle "solve the problem when it appears," Bondarenko said.

The political scientist believes the disclosure of information about offshore companies will not affect the overall image of the head of state.

"They say that the offshore issue will undermine Zelensky's power, I think his influence is unlikely. This is just mere droplet, there will be many of them. I think the totality of all these droplets can become a factor that will lead to a weakening of Zelensky's power," Bondarenko said.

As reported with reference to the Slidstvo.Info data, information about over 1,500 Ukrainians, including President Volodymyr Zelensky and his colleagues from previous work, Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko, businessmen Oleksandr Yaroslavsky, Ihor Voronin and Rinat Akhmetov, former owners of PrivatBank Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov, MP Oleksandr Hereha is mentioned in the Pandora Papers new global leak of offshore documents.

According to the data they received, the offshore companies of Zelensky and his team have received $40 million from offshore companies associated with Kolomoisky since 2012, when the Kvartal 95 studio started cooperating with the businessman's 1 + 1 television channel.

It is indicated that before being elected president in 2019, Zelensky transferred his share in the offshore company to First Assistant to the president Serhiy Shefir.

Tags: #offshore #conference
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:50 06.10.2021
Razumkov's recall from post of Rada chairman means strengthening of presidential power with all consequences - political experts

Razumkov's recall from post of Rada chairman means strengthening of presidential power with all consequences - political experts

17:29 01.10.2021
Lack of votes for Razumkov's resignation to be blow to president's position, monolithic character of Servants of People faction – political scientist

Lack of votes for Razumkov's resignation to be blow to president's position, monolithic character of Servants of People faction – political scientist

12:46 30.09.2021
Public activists consider investigation of illegal imprisonment of Ukrainians during armed conflict in eastern Ukraine ineffective

Public activists consider investigation of illegal imprisonment of Ukrainians during armed conflict in eastern Ukraine ineffective

17:13 28.09.2021
Teachers of Ukrainian universities actively getting vaccinated against COVID-19

Teachers of Ukrainian universities actively getting vaccinated against COVID-19

18:53 27.09.2021
Restaurateurs advocate canceling rental payments for restaurants during lockdown

Restaurateurs advocate canceling rental payments for restaurants during lockdown

18:41 27.09.2021
Founder of MAFIA restaurant chain wants to vaccinate about 90% of employees against COVID-19 by Nov

Founder of MAFIA restaurant chain wants to vaccinate about 90% of employees against COVID-19 by Nov

16:22 27.09.2021
NABU delaying investigation on suspicion of Foreign Intelligence Service ex-officer Zontov, as it cannot prove his guilt in court – attorney

NABU delaying investigation on suspicion of Foreign Intelligence Service ex-officer Zontov, as it cannot prove his guilt in court – attorney

17:49 24.09.2021
System ready to start insulin reimbursement through NHSU from Oct 1 – acting head

System ready to start insulin reimbursement through NHSU from Oct 1 – acting head

13:21 24.09.2021
Zelensky sure assassination attempt on Shefir is price for reforms, but there are no reforms - political expert

Zelensky sure assassination attempt on Shefir is price for reforms, but there are no reforms - political expert

17:49 23.09.2021
More than quarter of Ukrainians stand for ORDLO autonomy, same number stand for their isolation - Social Monitoring opinion poll

More than quarter of Ukrainians stand for ORDLO autonomy, same number stand for their isolation - Social Monitoring opinion poll

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

More than quarter of Ukrainians stand for ORDLO autonomy, same number stand for their isolation - Social Monitoring opinion poll

Five parties pass to Rada - Social Monitoring opinion poll

Implementation of European principles of work is one of main directions of customs reform - round table

Ukraine expects to join European Convention on Common Transit in Q2 2022 – customs official

Rally against arrest of Ukrainians in occupied Crimea planned to be held in Moscow

Patients urge MPs to pass at final reading bill on controlled access contracts

Naftogaz to modernizes state CHPPs transferred to it using modern biotechnologies - Riabchyn

Political expert: When country's top officials make secrecy as principle of governance - it's very sad

Law on biomethane development could be adopted on Oct 5 - advisor to Naftogaz head

BWT to invests up to EUR5 mln in purified water dispensers

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD