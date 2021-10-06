Razumkov's recall from post of Rada chairman means strengthening of presidential power with all consequences - political experts

KYIV. Oct 6 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The recall of Dmytro Razumkov from the post of the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada will mean the strengthening of the presidential vertical and the actual transition to a presidential republic, political analysts have said.

At a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Wednesday, Vadym Karasiov, director of the Institute for Global Strategies, expressed opinion that the deputies would support Razumkov's resignation.

"I think that the vote on his [Razumkov's] removal will be positive. Although there may be problems with collecting votes ... This is important for the president, because if the president loses this fight, then for him it will be the beginning of the end of the current presidential team and there will definitely be no point in talking about the second term," Karasiov said.

At the same time, he added: "If the president wins this duel and Razumkov and the political forces that are grouping around him lose, this will mean strengthening presidential power, strengthening the presidential vertical with all the consequences."

The political expert also believes that after that the president will more assert his desire to run for a second presidential term.

Director of the sociological service Ukrainian Barometer Viktor Nebozhenko shared the opinion of his colleague. "It turns out that in front of our eyes the president himself appoints the prime minister, he himself appoints the head of the Verkhovna Rada ... we see a transition from a parliamentary-presidential republic to a purely presidential one," he stressed.

In addition, Nebozhenko pointed out the importance of the reaction of the judicial system and other state bodies in this matter.

"If tomorrow this issue is resolved [with the recall of Razumkov], then the matter is not even a violation of regulations and violation of the law, which is also dangerous, but that the judicial system should wake up - how the Constitutional Court will behave, how the Supreme Court will behave, and how other bodies will act," he said.

According to Nebozhenko, if the representatives of the judicial system "pretend that this does not concern them, this will mean that along with political movements there is an even greater deprivation of power of the judicial system."

"The concentration of power is, on the one hand, colossal opportunities, and on the other hand, a colossal responsibility. Then Washington directly presses on you and Moscow directly presses ... The President, in his desire to concentrate power, does not understand what political and personal threats these powers bear for him, and, on the other hand, does not understand that he is making the Ukrainian state machine corrupt," the director of the sociological service Ukrainian Barometer concluded.