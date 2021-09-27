Press Conferences

18:41 27.09.2021

Founder of MAFIA restaurant chain wants to vaccinate about 90% of employees against COVID-19 by Nov

2 min read

KYIV. Sept 27 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The co-owner of MAFIA, CASTA, Georgia, BAO, NAM (Kyiv), Brilliant Bar, Yakitoriya (Kharkiv) restaurant chains, Taras Serediuk, has announced plans to vaccinate about 90% of employees of his establishments against COVID-19 by November.

"We have a plan: by the end of October we have a clear schedule, for which the head of the restaurant and the COO of the chain are responsible, KPI, where the key performance indicator is the number of vaccinated. We will bring this percentage to above 80% for sure, closer to 90%," he said at a press conference "How the restaurant business will work during COVID restrictions" at the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

According to Oleksandr Savilov, the CEO and co-owner of the Salateira fast-healthy restaurants chain, in the capital, the level of vaccinated employees exceeds the indicators in the regions. This is due to the lack of mobile vaccination teams outside of Kyiv.

"There are restaurants with a 100% vaccination rate for employees, and there are restaurants with a 20% vaccination rate, especially in the regions. There are three mobile teams working in Kyiv specifically working with Kyiv restaurants. In the regions - Kharkiv, Lviv, Odesa, Dnipro - there is no such a thing," he said.

According to the members of the National Restaurant Association of Ukraine, the authorities should ensure the availability of mobile teams to vaccinate employees and customers of restaurants in order to enable the business to continue working under quarantine restrictions.

According to the association, 12.5 million people visit restaurants in Ukraine every month.

The association unites about 400 restaurants in the country.

Tags: #conference #mafia #vaccination
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:53 27.09.2021
Restaurateurs advocate canceling rental payments for restaurants during lockdown

Restaurateurs advocate canceling rental payments for restaurants during lockdown

16:22 27.09.2021
NABU delaying investigation on suspicion of Foreign Intelligence Service ex-officer Zontov, as it cannot prove his guilt in court – attorney

NABU delaying investigation on suspicion of Foreign Intelligence Service ex-officer Zontov, as it cannot prove his guilt in court – attorney

17:49 24.09.2021
System ready to start insulin reimbursement through NHSU from Oct 1 – acting head

System ready to start insulin reimbursement through NHSU from Oct 1 – acting head

13:21 24.09.2021
Zelensky sure assassination attempt on Shefir is price for reforms, but there are no reforms - political expert

Zelensky sure assassination attempt on Shefir is price for reforms, but there are no reforms - political expert

17:49 23.09.2021
More than quarter of Ukrainians stand for ORDLO autonomy, same number stand for their isolation - Social Monitoring opinion poll

More than quarter of Ukrainians stand for ORDLO autonomy, same number stand for their isolation - Social Monitoring opinion poll

12:41 22.09.2021
Rally against arrest of Ukrainians in occupied Crimea planned to be held in Moscow

Rally against arrest of Ukrainians in occupied Crimea planned to be held in Moscow

12:16 20.09.2021
Patients urge MPs to pass at final reading bill on controlled access contracts

Patients urge MPs to pass at final reading bill on controlled access contracts

14:51 17.09.2021
Naftogaz to modernizes state CHPPs transferred to it using modern biotechnologies - Riabchyn

Naftogaz to modernizes state CHPPs transferred to it using modern biotechnologies - Riabchyn

14:25 17.09.2021
Political expert: When country's top officials make secrecy as principle of governance - it's very sad

Political expert: When country's top officials make secrecy as principle of governance - it's very sad

11:45 17.09.2021
Law on biomethane development could be adopted on Oct 5 - advisor to Naftogaz head

Law on biomethane development could be adopted on Oct 5 - advisor to Naftogaz head

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

More than quarter of Ukrainians stand for ORDLO autonomy, same number stand for their isolation - Social Monitoring opinion poll

Five parties pass to Rada - Social Monitoring opinion poll

Implementation of European principles of work is one of main directions of customs reform - round table

Ukraine expects to join European Convention on Common Transit in Q2 2022 – customs official

BWT to invests up to EUR5 mln in purified water dispensers

Political experts see Terekhov as winner of mayoral elections in Kharkiv

Feed-in-Premium tariff for RES may be primarily of interest to bioenergy enterprises – BAU head

Bioenergy Association calls for creation of biofuel exchange in Ukraine

Ukrainian chess players to take part in European Club Championship, Women's World Championship

Judgment in favor of NFP in case of shutting down TIU Canada SPP to create dangerous precedent in Ukraine – attorneys

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD