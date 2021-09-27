Press Conferences

16:22 27.09.2021

NABU delaying investigation on suspicion of Foreign Intelligence Service ex-officer Zontov, as it cannot prove his guilt in court – attorney

KYIV. Sept 27 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) is delaying the investigation of the case on the suspicion of an attorney-at-law, a former officer of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Yuriy Zontov of incitement to obtain unlawful benefits, since there is no evidence of guilt that will be accepted by the court, attorney-at-law Oleksandr Kornaha said.

"No new suspicion was announced to Yuriy Zontov on September 17. In fact, the suspicion previously incriminated to Zontov was changed," Zontov's attorney said during a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

He said the renewed suspicion included an inaccurate declaration as a separate item.

Kornaha said that, proceeding from the renewed suspicion, "the role of judge Vovk and the role of Zontov boils down to the fact that these persons only had to find out the movement in the case."

"We have established the fact that it was a provocation of a crime," the attorney said.

"We cannot get to the examination in essence. NABU understands the groundlessness of suspicions [...] It is impossible to prove Zontov's guilt in the suspicions announced to him, as NABU has already appealed to the District Administrative Court of Kyiv City three times with an extension of the investigation," Kornaha said.

"NABU will continue to delay the investigation, compromise Zontov in the media in every possible way, re-report partial information and keep the society confused [...]. We will be able to prove innocence as soon as NABU dares to transfer this criminal proceeding to consider it in essence, and will not delay the reasonable time of pretrial investigate and look for new reasons for keeping Zontov in custody," the attorney said.

Interfax-Ukraine
