Press Conferences

17:41 16.09.2021

Political experts see Terekhov as winner of mayoral elections in Kharkiv

3 min read

KYIV. Sept 16 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Acting Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov is confidently on his way to victory in the upcoming mayoral elections, said Vadym Karasiov, political expert, director of the private enterprise Institute for Global Strategies.

"Terekhov's chances of winning are growing. He has a consistent, calm, non-scandalous and confident policy. His team from the very start of the election campaign showed their leadership positions and came out ahead, demonstrating a focus on solving the problems of Kharkiv residents," Karasiov said a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday.

According to the political expert, the elections are likely to be held in one round. In the event of a second round, Terekhov's main competitors in the mayoral elections in Kharkiv will be former governor of Kharkiv Regional State Administration Mykhailo Dobkin, and MP from the Opposition Platform – For Life Oleksandr Feldman, if he is registered as a candidate.

"If Feldman takes part in the elections, and his decision is to become known one of these days, then the prospect of Terekhov's victory is emerging already in the first round, because Feldman will most likely take votes from Dobkin, their electorate overlaps. But even if the second round happens, then I agree that Terekhov beats Dobkin by a wide margin," said Karasiov.

At the same time, the political expert does not consider the possibility of participation in the elections of ex-governor of Kharkiv region Yulia Svitlychna, because "from the point of view of a rational approach to further political career, the participation of an already established politician aimed at the national level in such elections would be a 'minus' for her."

From the point of view of political expert Oleksandr Kochetkov, Svitlychna's entourage may convince her to participate in the election race, referring to the start of the new political season in 2021, but this will be a test of rationality for her.

According to the expert, there is still intrigue in the electoral campaign regarding the number of rounds. "I think there will be two rounds. Terekhov and Dobkin will come out in the second, but with an insurmountable gap of more than 10% in favor of Terekhov, his political consistency, consistency and strategic approach," the expert noted.

At the same time, both political analysts agreed that the electoral process takes place openly, honestly and without electoral aggravations.

As reported, in March, the Verkhovna Rada appointed an early election of the mayor of Kharkiv for October 31, 2021. This decision was made in connection with the death of Hennadiy Kernes, who was elected mayor in the elections in the fall of 2020.

Tags: #conference #kharkiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:36 16.09.2021
BWT to invests up to EUR5 mln in purified water dispensers

BWT to invests up to EUR5 mln in purified water dispensers

16:40 16.09.2021
Feed-in-Premium tariff for RES may be primarily of interest to bioenergy enterprises – BAU head

Feed-in-Premium tariff for RES may be primarily of interest to bioenergy enterprises – BAU head

12:47 16.09.2021
Bioenergy Association calls for creation of biofuel exchange in Ukraine

Bioenergy Association calls for creation of biofuel exchange in Ukraine

19:38 15.09.2021
Ukrainian chess players to take part in European Club Championship, Women's World Championship

Ukrainian chess players to take part in European Club Championship, Women's World Championship

18:46 15.09.2021
Judgment in favor of NFP in case of shutting down TIU Canada SPP to create dangerous precedent in Ukraine – attorneys

Judgment in favor of NFP in case of shutting down TIU Canada SPP to create dangerous precedent in Ukraine – attorneys

17:15 14.09.2021
Ukrainian OTT platform SWEET.TV plans to dub, voice over 50 films, 100 trailers in Ukrainian in 2021

Ukrainian OTT platform SWEET.TV plans to dub, voice over 50 films, 100 trailers in Ukrainian in 2021

16:50 14.09.2021
Ukrainian OTT platform SWEET.TV is for introduction of liability for viewing pirated content, restriction of operation of Russian streaming services in country

Ukrainian OTT platform SWEET.TV is for introduction of liability for viewing pirated content, restriction of operation of Russian streaming services in country

14:29 10.09.2021
Future parliamentary elections may be either early or after presidential elections - political expert

Future parliamentary elections may be either early or after presidential elections - political expert

17:28 08.09.2021
Crisis in Ukrainian horse breeding caused by illegal lease of land of stud farms - association

Crisis in Ukrainian horse breeding caused by illegal lease of land of stud farms - association

14:39 27.08.2021
Ukraine has had favorable geopolitical situation during 30 years - political expert

Ukraine has had favorable geopolitical situation during 30 years - political expert

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Ukrainian Wikipedians have published a book dedicated to Mask and Bandera

Servant of People, Opposition Platform for Life, European Solidarity, Batkivschyna, Strength and Honor pass to Verkhovna Rada – poll

Most Ukrainians negatively perceive Zelensky's possibility of running for second term – poll

Some 27% of Ukrainians ready to vote for Zelensky again, 15% for Poroshenko – Rating poll

Third of Ukrainian citizens would like to work abroad – Rating poll

Ukraine's integration into EU, NATO is dominant vector of foreign policy according to citizens - Rating poll

Ukraine's independence proclamation would be supported today by 80% of citizens – Rating opinion poll

Two-thirds of Ukrainians believe Zelensky-Putin meeting necessary for peaceful settlement in Donbas – poll

Only 31.9% of Ukrainians speak Ukrainian at home – poll

National Union of Architects sends open letter to Rada chairman seeking revision of bill No. 5655

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD