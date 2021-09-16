Political experts see Terekhov as winner of mayoral elections in Kharkiv

KYIV. Sept 16 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Acting Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov is confidently on his way to victory in the upcoming mayoral elections, said Vadym Karasiov, political expert, director of the private enterprise Institute for Global Strategies.

"Terekhov's chances of winning are growing. He has a consistent, calm, non-scandalous and confident policy. His team from the very start of the election campaign showed their leadership positions and came out ahead, demonstrating a focus on solving the problems of Kharkiv residents," Karasiov said a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday.

According to the political expert, the elections are likely to be held in one round. In the event of a second round, Terekhov's main competitors in the mayoral elections in Kharkiv will be former governor of Kharkiv Regional State Administration Mykhailo Dobkin, and MP from the Opposition Platform – For Life Oleksandr Feldman, if he is registered as a candidate.

"If Feldman takes part in the elections, and his decision is to become known one of these days, then the prospect of Terekhov's victory is emerging already in the first round, because Feldman will most likely take votes from Dobkin, their electorate overlaps. But even if the second round happens, then I agree that Terekhov beats Dobkin by a wide margin," said Karasiov.

At the same time, the political expert does not consider the possibility of participation in the elections of ex-governor of Kharkiv region Yulia Svitlychna, because "from the point of view of a rational approach to further political career, the participation of an already established politician aimed at the national level in such elections would be a 'minus' for her."

From the point of view of political expert Oleksandr Kochetkov, Svitlychna's entourage may convince her to participate in the election race, referring to the start of the new political season in 2021, but this will be a test of rationality for her.

According to the expert, there is still intrigue in the electoral campaign regarding the number of rounds. "I think there will be two rounds. Terekhov and Dobkin will come out in the second, but with an insurmountable gap of more than 10% in favor of Terekhov, his political consistency, consistency and strategic approach," the expert noted.

At the same time, both political analysts agreed that the electoral process takes place openly, honestly and without electoral aggravations.

As reported, in March, the Verkhovna Rada appointed an early election of the mayor of Kharkiv for October 31, 2021. This decision was made in connection with the death of Hennadiy Kernes, who was elected mayor in the elections in the fall of 2020.