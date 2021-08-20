Servant of People, Opposition Platform for Life, European Solidarity, Batkivschyna, Strength and Honor pass to Verkhovna Rada – poll

KYIV. Aug 20 (Interfax-Ukraine) – If at the time of the poll there were elections to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, five parties would have overcome the 5% threshold, according to a poll conducted by the Ukrainian Sociological Group and presented at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Friday.

According to the survey, the Servant of the People party would receive the most votes - 22.9%. Opposition Platform - For Life takes the second place with a score of 18.4%, the third place is occupied by European Solidarity with the support of 16.5% of respondents. Also, the 5% barrier would have been overcome by Batkivschyna (11.6%) and Strength and Honor (6.4%). The rest of the parties would receive less than 5% of the vote.

The survey was conducted from August 2 to August 10, 2021 by the method of individual interviews "face-to-face" at the place of residence of the respondent. A total of 1,206 respondents aged 18 and over were interviewed in all regions of Ukraine, with the exception of the uncontrolled territories of Crimea and Donbas. The sample represents the adult population of Ukraine (controlled territories) according to the main socio-demographic characteristics: gender, age, type of settlement and region of residence. The statistical error does not exceed 3.0%.