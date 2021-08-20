Press Conferences

13:47 20.08.2021

Servant of People, Opposition Platform for Life, European Solidarity, Batkivschyna, Strength and Honor pass to Verkhovna Rada – poll

2 min read

 

KYIV. Aug 20 (Interfax-Ukraine) – If at the time of the poll there were elections to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, five parties would have overcome the 5% threshold, according to a poll conducted by the Ukrainian Sociological Group and presented at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Friday.

According to the survey, the Servant of the People party would receive the most votes - 22.9%. Opposition Platform - For Life takes the second place with a score of 18.4%, the third place is occupied by European Solidarity with the support of 16.5% of respondents. Also, the 5% barrier would have been overcome by Batkivschyna (11.6%) and Strength and Honor (6.4%). The rest of the parties would receive less than 5% of the vote.

The survey was conducted from August 2 to August 10, 2021 by the method of individual interviews "face-to-face" at the place of residence of the respondent. A total of 1,206 respondents aged 18 and over were interviewed in all regions of Ukraine, with the exception of the uncontrolled territories of Crimea and Donbas. The sample represents the adult population of Ukraine (controlled territories) according to the main socio-demographic characteristics: gender, age, type of settlement and region of residence. The statistical error does not exceed 3.0%.

Tags: #conference #parties
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:24 20.08.2021
Most Ukrainians negatively perceive Zelensky's possibility of running for second term – poll

Most Ukrainians negatively perceive Zelensky's possibility of running for second term – poll

15:13 19.08.2021
Some 27% of Ukrainians ready to vote for Zelensky again, 15% for Poroshenko – Rating poll

Some 27% of Ukrainians ready to vote for Zelensky again, 15% for Poroshenko – Rating poll

14:53 19.08.2021
Third of Ukrainian citizens would like to work abroad – Rating poll

Third of Ukrainian citizens would like to work abroad – Rating poll

13:52 19.08.2021
Ukraine's integration into EU, NATO is dominant vector of foreign policy according to citizens - Rating poll

Ukraine's integration into EU, NATO is dominant vector of foreign policy according to citizens - Rating poll

13:14 19.08.2021
Ukraine's independence proclamation would be supported today by 80% of citizens – Rating opinion poll

Ukraine's independence proclamation would be supported today by 80% of citizens – Rating opinion poll

17:46 17.08.2021
Two-thirds of Ukrainians believe Zelensky-Putin meeting necessary for peaceful settlement in Donbas – poll

Two-thirds of Ukrainians believe Zelensky-Putin meeting necessary for peaceful settlement in Donbas – poll

17:36 17.08.2021
Only 31.9% of Ukrainians speak Ukrainian at home – poll

Only 31.9% of Ukrainians speak Ukrainian at home – poll

16:32 17.08.2021
National Union of Architects sends open letter to Rada chairman seeking revision of bill No. 5655

National Union of Architects sends open letter to Rada chairman seeking revision of bill No. 5655

16:31 17.08.2021
Servant of People, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity, Batkivschyna, Strength and Honor to be elected to Rada – poll

Servant of People, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity, Batkivschyna, Strength and Honor to be elected to Rada – poll

15:51 17.08.2021
Over half of Ukrainians consider it harmful for country to receive loan from EU under numerous obligations – poll

Over half of Ukrainians consider it harmful for country to receive loan from EU under numerous obligations – poll

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Some 69% of Ukrainians in 2021 would support Ukraine's independence in referendum, 13% would vote against – poll

Highest level of trust of Ukrainians enjoyed by Ukrainian Armed Forces, ATO veterans, volunteers, doctors, NGOs – poll

Over 40% of Ukrainians support early presidential, parliamentary elections – poll

Some 29% of Ukrainians never visit Kharkiv, but every third would like to live there – poll

Creation of bee farms in Ukraine hampered by unwillingness of beekeepers to leave business, switch to hired labor – experts

Restaurant Dacha in Odesa should be added to register of cultural heritage – experts

Ukrainian beekeepers may run out of honey by end of year, in warehouses by end of winter – opinion

Over 30% of Ukrainians approve strengthening president's powers - poll

Almost half of Ukrainians consider decisions contrary to Constitution to be main threat in authorities work in next three years – poll

Almost half of Ukrainians say Verkhovna Rada most abuses power – poll

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD