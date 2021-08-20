Press Conferences

13:24 20.08.2021

Most Ukrainians negatively perceive Zelensky's possibility of running for second term – poll

KYIV. Aug 20 (Interfax-Ukraine) – More than half of Ukrainian citizens are negative about the possibility that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will run for a second term. This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Ukrainian Sociological Group and presented at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Friday.

"If Zelensky announced that he would run for the second time, then 57.7% of respondents would have reacted to this decision 'unequivocally negatively' or 'rather negatively.' To one degree or another, 25.6% of respondents would have positively perceived Zelensky's intention, moreover, only 8.7% - 'unequivocally positive,'" a report based on the results of the study says.

In general, the majority of Ukrainian citizens give a negative assessment of Zelensky's activities as President of Ukraine for two years in office. The majority of those polled, 62.8%, assessed Zelensky's activities as president "unequivocally negative" or "rather negative." To one degree or another, 26.7% of the respondents assess his work positively, with 5.4% being "unequivocally positive."

At the same time, more than half of the respondents, 52.9%, have no hopes that Zelensky will change the situation in the country for the better. Some of the respondents, 18.4%, reported that they have "weak hope". Some 16.7% of those polled have "some hopes", and only 6.9% said they have "high hopes" that the president will change the situation in the country for the better.

The survey was conducted from August 2 to August 10, 2021 by the method of individual interviews "face-to-face" at the place of residence of the respondent. A total of 1,206 respondents aged 18 and over were interviewed in all regions of Ukraine, with the exception of the uncontrolled territories of Crimea and Donbas. The sample represents the adult population of Ukraine (controlled territories) according to the main socio-demographic characteristics: gender, age, type of settlement and region of residence. The statistical error does not exceed 3.0%.

