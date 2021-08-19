Some 27% of Ukrainians ready to vote for Zelensky again, 15% for Poroshenko – Rating poll

KYIV. Aug 19 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Incumbent President Volodymyr Zelensky, if the presidential elections were held in the near future, would be supported by 27.2% of Ukrainians among those who intend to vote and have made their choice, according to the results of the study "Generation of independence: values and incentives" conducted by the sociological group Rating and presented at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday.

Some 14.9% of respondents would vote for fifth President of Ukraine (2014-2019), leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko, 10.5% for leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party Yuriy Boiko, for leader of the Batkivschyna party Yulia Tymoshenko – 9.7%, for leader of the Strength and Honor party Ihor Smeshko – 6.6%, for former MP Yevhen Murayev – 5.6%, for former Prime Minister, leader of the Ukrainian Strategy party Volodymyr Groysman – 5.1%, and for others – no more than 4%.

Zelensky leads in 17 regions. In Kyiv, Ternopil and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, he shares the primacy with Poroshenko, in Kharkiv – with Boiko. Only in Lviv region Poroshenko comes out on top, in Vinnytsia – Groysman, and in Donetsk and Luhansk – Boiko.

Among the generation of independence, every second person chooses Zelensky. Among them, his result is more than 4 times higher than that of Poroshenko. Zelensky has a high rating among the youngest voters who have not yet voted (16-17 years old): more than 50% choose him in general and almost 70% of those who would vote and have made their choice.

The study was conducted from July 20 to August 9, 2021. During the study, 20,000 respondents aged 16 and older in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas, were interviewed using the CATI method (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews) based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers. The sampling error is not more than 1.0%, in a region – no more than 4%.