Press Conferences

15:13 19.08.2021

Some 27% of Ukrainians ready to vote for Zelensky again, 15% for Poroshenko – Rating poll

2 min read
Some 27% of Ukrainians ready to vote for Zelensky again, 15% for Poroshenko – Rating poll

KYIV. Aug 19 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Incumbent President Volodymyr Zelensky, if the presidential elections were held in the near future, would be supported by 27.2% of Ukrainians among those who intend to vote and have made their choice, according to the results of the study "Generation of independence: values and incentives" conducted by the sociological group Rating and presented at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday.

Some 14.9% of respondents would vote for fifth President of Ukraine (2014-2019), leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko, 10.5% for leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party Yuriy Boiko, for leader of the Batkivschyna party Yulia Tymoshenko – 9.7%, for leader of the Strength and Honor party Ihor Smeshko – 6.6%, for former MP Yevhen Murayev – 5.6%, for former Prime Minister, leader of the Ukrainian Strategy party Volodymyr Groysman – 5.1%, and for others – no more than 4%.

Zelensky leads in 17 regions. In Kyiv, Ternopil and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, he shares the primacy with Poroshenko, in Kharkiv – with Boiko. Only in Lviv region Poroshenko comes out on top, in Vinnytsia – Groysman, and in Donetsk and Luhansk – Boiko.

Among the generation of independence, every second person chooses Zelensky. Among them, his result is more than 4 times higher than that of Poroshenko. Zelensky has a high rating among the youngest voters who have not yet voted (16-17 years old): more than 50% choose him in general and almost 70% of those who would vote and have made their choice.

The study was conducted from July 20 to August 9, 2021. During the study, 20,000 respondents aged 16 and older in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas, were interviewed using the CATI method (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews) based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers. The sampling error is not more than 1.0%, in a region – no more than 4%.

Tags: #conference #president #rating
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:53 19.08.2021
Third of Ukrainian citizens would like to work abroad – Rating poll

Third of Ukrainian citizens would like to work abroad – Rating poll

13:52 19.08.2021
Ukraine's integration into EU, NATO is dominant vector of foreign policy according to citizens - Rating poll

Ukraine's integration into EU, NATO is dominant vector of foreign policy according to citizens - Rating poll

13:14 19.08.2021
Ukraine's independence proclamation would be supported today by 80% of citizens – Rating opinion poll

Ukraine's independence proclamation would be supported today by 80% of citizens – Rating opinion poll

17:46 17.08.2021
Two-thirds of Ukrainians believe Zelensky-Putin meeting necessary for peaceful settlement in Donbas – poll

Two-thirds of Ukrainians believe Zelensky-Putin meeting necessary for peaceful settlement in Donbas – poll

17:36 17.08.2021
Only 31.9% of Ukrainians speak Ukrainian at home – poll

Only 31.9% of Ukrainians speak Ukrainian at home – poll

16:32 17.08.2021
National Union of Architects sends open letter to Rada chairman seeking revision of bill No. 5655

National Union of Architects sends open letter to Rada chairman seeking revision of bill No. 5655

16:31 17.08.2021
Servant of People, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity, Batkivschyna, Strength and Honor to be elected to Rada – poll

Servant of People, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity, Batkivschyna, Strength and Honor to be elected to Rada – poll

15:51 17.08.2021
Over half of Ukrainians consider it harmful for country to receive loan from EU under numerous obligations – poll

Over half of Ukrainians consider it harmful for country to receive loan from EU under numerous obligations – poll

15:20 17.08.2021
Some 69% of Ukrainians in 2021 would support Ukraine's independence in referendum, 13% would vote against – poll

Some 69% of Ukrainians in 2021 would support Ukraine's independence in referendum, 13% would vote against – poll

15:07 17.08.2021
Highest level of trust of Ukrainians enjoyed by Ukrainian Armed Forces, ATO veterans, volunteers, doctors, NGOs – poll

Highest level of trust of Ukrainians enjoyed by Ukrainian Armed Forces, ATO veterans, volunteers, doctors, NGOs – poll

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Over 40% of Ukrainians support early presidential, parliamentary elections – poll

Some 29% of Ukrainians never visit Kharkiv, but every third would like to live there – poll

Creation of bee farms in Ukraine hampered by unwillingness of beekeepers to leave business, switch to hired labor – experts

Restaurant Dacha in Odesa should be added to register of cultural heritage – experts

Ukrainian beekeepers may run out of honey by end of year, in warehouses by end of winter – opinion

Over 30% of Ukrainians approve strengthening president's powers - poll

Almost half of Ukrainians consider decisions contrary to Constitution to be main threat in authorities work in next three years – poll

Almost half of Ukrainians say Verkhovna Rada most abuses power – poll

Dairy, meat processors associations asks govt to develop industry support program

Court decisions to dismiss ARMA leadership to be appealed – attorney

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD