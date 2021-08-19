Ukraine's integration into EU, NATO is dominant vector of foreign policy according to citizens - Rating poll

KYIV. Aug 19 (Interfax-Ukraine) – European and Euro-Atlantic integration is the dominant foreign policy vector in Ukraine - these are the results of the sociological survey entitled "Generation of independence: values and incentives" conducted by the Rating sociological group and presented at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday.

According to the study, if a referendum on the country's accession to the EU was held in Ukraine, 64% of respondents would support integration, 27% are against, 4% will not vote, and 5% found it difficult to answer.

Ukraine's accession into NATO in a referendum would be supported by 54% of the respondents, 35% are against, 3% will not vote, and 8% found it difficult to answer. Most of those who support the European future of Ukraine are among young people (16-24 years old): 66% are for joining NATO and 75% are for joining the EU.

The survey was conducted from July 20 to August 9, 2021. During the study, 20,000 respondents aged 16 and older in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas, were interviewed using the CATI method (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews) based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers. The sampling error is not more than 1.0%.