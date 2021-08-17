Only 31.9% of Ukrainians speak Ukrainian at home – poll

KYIV. Aug 17 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Less than a third (31.9%) of Ukrainians speak only Ukrainian at home and in the family, according to the results of the monitoring survey of the population of Ukraine "Dynamics of socio-political attitudes and assessments of the population of Ukraine" by the Social Monitoring Center.

According to the survey presented at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Tuesday, 27.1% speak both Russian and Ukrainian equally often, 15.8% – mostly Ukrainian, 13.6% – mostly Russian, 11.3% – exclusively Russian, and 0.3% – another language.

Some 35.3% of respondents answered that they would like to watch television programs (news releases, films, concerts, sports broadcasts, etc.) both in Russian and in Ukrainian equally often. Some 24.5% want to watch them only in Ukrainian, 17.3% – mainly in Ukrainian, 11.6% – mainly in Russian, 8.9% – only in Russian, and 0.2% – in another language. Some 1.5% indicated that they do not watch them, and 0.7% – that it is difficult for them to answer this question.

Some 30.9% of respondents answered that they would like to read their favorite printed publications in both Russian and Ukrainian equally often. Some 23.5% want to read them only in Ukrainian, 14.5% – mainly in Ukrainian, 10.9% – mainly in Russian, 10.7% – only in Russian, and 0.3% – in another language. Some 1.3% indicated that they do not read them, and 1.4% – that it is difficult for them to answer this question.

Some 63.1% of respondents receive public and political information about events in the country from television channels, 50.9% – from social networks and multimedia platforms, 35% – from news sites, 6.9% – from political Telegram channels, and 5.6% answered "other/not interested."

Some 93% indicated that they prefer Ukrainian television channels, 12.5% – Russian television channels, and 3.9% – television channels of other countries.

Some 53.3% of respondents believe that the presentation of suspicion and the choice of a preventive measure for Viktor Medvedchuk is "an attempt by the authorities to turn their attention away from real problems," and 34.8% – that this is "a real fight against threats to national security." Some 11.9% found it difficult to answer.

Some 48.5% point out that the prohibition of Russian TV channels in Ukraine is a necessary step to protect the state, and 44.3% – that it is a mistake and only leads to restricting the rights of citizens.

Some 45.3% answered that the prohibition of Russian social networks in Ukraine is a necessary step to protect the state, and 44.2% – that it is a mistake and only leads to restricting the rights of citizens.

Some 46.9% note that the prohibition of certain artists and some Russian films in Ukraine is a necessary step to protect the state, and 45% – that it is a mistake and only leads to restricting the rights of citizens.

The survey was conducted from August 2 to August 11, 2021. Some 3,012 respondents took part in it. The method of collecting information is a personal interview at the place of residence of the respondent, the standard deviation is from 1.1% to 1.9%.