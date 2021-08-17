Servant of People, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity, Batkivschyna, Strength and Honor to be elected to Rada – poll

KYIV. Aug 17 (Interfax-Ukraine) – If elections to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine were held next Sunday, five political forces would overcome the electoral threshold of 5%, according to the results of the monitoring survey of the population of Ukraine "Dynamics of socio-political attitudes and assessments of the population of Ukraine" by the Social Monitoring Center.

According to the survey presented at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Tuesday, the Servant of the People party would receive the most votes (24.9%); with such results, it would receive 144 seats at the Verkhovna Rada.

The second place would be taken by the Opposition Platform - For Life party (16.2%, some 102 seats), the third place – the European Solidarity party (15.2%, some 92 seats), the fourth – the Batkivschyna party (12.6%, some 78 seats), and the fifth place – the Strength and Honor party (5.9%, 34 seats).

In addition, the Ukrainian Strategy of Groysman party retains high chances of getting into the parliament with 4.7% of votes.

The rest of the political forces would gain significantly less: Oleh Liashko's Radical Party – 2.8%, Svoboda – 2.8%, Civil Position – 2.4%, Shariy Party – 1.3%, For the Future and People's Front – 1.1% each, Opposition Bloc and Holos – 0.9% each, National Corps – 0.8%, and Samopomich – 0.6%. Some 1.4% would vote for another party and 4.4% would spoil the ballot.

When asked to choose from the list of parties represented at the Verkhovna Rada those that offer the most thought-out and realistic solutions to end the military conflict in Donbas and establish peace, 29.5% of respondents answered that none of the above, and 17.2% indicated that it is difficult for them to answer, since they know little about the voting and the position of these parties. At the same time, 16.9% preferred the Opposition Platform - For Life party, 16.1% – the Servant of the People party, 11.9% – the European Solidarity party, 9.1% – the Batkivschyna party, and 1.8% – the Holos party.

When asked to choose from the list of parties represented at the Verkhovna Rada those that offer the most thought-out and realistic solutions for economic growth and improving the living standards of the Ukrainian population, 31.3% indicated that none of the listed above. Some 19.2% of respondents found it difficult to answer the question. Some 13.3% chose the Opposition Platform - For Life party from the list, 12.9% – the Servant of the People party, 12.5% – the Batkivschyna party, 10.8% – the European Solidarity party, and 2.7% – the Holos party.

When asked to choose from the list of parties represented at the Verkhovna Rada those that defend the "interests of ordinary people" in the adoption of the law on land, 29.9% indicated that none of the listed above. Some 19.5% answered that it is difficult for them to answer this question, since they know little about the voting and the position of these parties. Some 14.2% of respondents chose the Batkivschyna party from the list, 13.8% – the Opposition Platform - For Life party, 12.7% – the Servant of the People party, 9.9% – the European Solidarity party, and 2% – the Holos party.

When asked to choose from the list of parties represented at the Verkhovna Rada those that did the most to limit unreasonably high payments to officials, managers and members of the supervisory boards of state-owned companies, 33.3% said that none of the above, 23% found it difficult to answer. Some 11.2% chose the Opposition Platform - For Life party from the list, 11% – the Servant of the People party, 9.7% – the Batkivschyna party, 9.4% – the European Solidarity party, and 3.4% – the Holos party.

The survey was conducted from August 2 to August 11, 2021. Some 3,012 respondents took part in it. The method of collecting information is a personal interview at the place of residence of the respondent, the standard deviation is from 1.1% to 1.9%.