16:38 03.08.2021

Court decisions to dismiss ARMA leadership to be appealed – attorney

KYIV. Aug 3 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Court decisions on the dismissal of the leadership of the National Agency of Ukraine for finding, tracing and management of assets derived from corruption and other crimes (ARMA) will be appealed, attorney-at-law Stanislav Borys has said.

"Today appeals have already been filed, and the court decisions will be challenged," Borys said at a press conference hosted by Interfax-Ukraine in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to the attorney, the suspicions that law enforcement agencies put forward against the leadership of ARMA are unfounded and are based on the testimony of previous leaders of the agency.

"We will prove our case, we will definitely initiate a number of investigative actions and we are ready [...] to come to the investigators, give testimony, additional documents, additional evidence – all that is necessary to establish in this criminal proceeding that actions [...] that could have signs of a crime were not committed," the attorney said.

In turn, the deputy head of ARMA, Volodymyr Pavlenko, removed from his duties by the court, is self-righteous. "Our victory is not far off," he said.

As reported, Pechersky District Court of Kyiv dismissed acting head of ARMA Vitaliy Syhydyn, his deputy Volodymyr Pavlenko and the head of one of the agency's departments, and chose house arrest as a measure of restraint for the suspects.

Earlier, employees of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) and the State Security Service (SBU) revealed the fact of abuse by the leadership of ARMA and notified the leadership of ARMA and two attorneys about the suspicion of misappropriation of funds. The ARMA management is suspected of embezzling more than $400,000.

