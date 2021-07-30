Press Conferences

13:55 30.07.2021

Ukrainians consider themselves freedom-loving, hospitable, patriotic and cunning in life matters – poll

2 min read

KYIV. July 30 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Ukrainians consider themselves freedom-loving, hospitable, economic, cunning in life matters, patriotic and hardworking, according to a study by the Ukrainian Institute for the Future.

According to the results of the study "Who are we? Ukrainians' portrait through Ukrainians' eyes," which was presented at the press center of Interfax-Ukraine on Friday, Ukrainians believe that they are: freedom-loving, hospitable, economic, cunning in life matters, patriotic, hardworking and cannot unite for a long time.

As for the credo of Ukrainians, the respondents singled out: "Glory to Ukraine!" "Glory to the Heroes!" "Glory to the Nation, Death to Enemies," "Ukraine is Above All," "Will, Freedom is Above All," "Everything is Enough," "Waiting for Changes," "Survive" and "It's no Concern of Mine."

The symbols of Ukraine are defined: flag, anthem, coat of arms, language, Ukrainian songs and Ukrainian music, national cuisine and national clothes – embroidery, nature.

Among the values of Ukrainians, respondents identified: free expression of opinion; the ability to criticize the authorities; individualism versus collectivism; nationality; commitment to European values. Also, according to the study, Ukrainians are characterized by a lack of stability and predictability.

The Ukrainian dream is described as: successful people – oligarchs, officials and prosecutors; life in a successful country without corruption; peaceful country. At the individual level, the dream of Ukrainians is: life with a decent salary and life in a predictable stable country – confidence in the future.

The focus group study was carried out by the Ukrainian Institute for the Future together with the sociological company New Image Marketing Group from June 10 to June 15, 2021 throughout Ukraine.

The sample was 12 focus group studies (one focus group study = eight participants). Target audience: men and women aged 18 and over; three age categories: 18-30 years old, 31-54 years old, 55 years old and older; representatives of various types of settlements: regional centers, other cities (not regional centers) and villages; representatives of various fields of activity, income level and educational level.

