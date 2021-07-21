Press Conferences

13:01 21.07.2021

Servant of People, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity, Batkivschyna pass to Rada – poll

2 min read

KYIV. July 21 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The political parties Servant of the People, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity and Batkivschyna would overcome the five percent barrier if elections to the Verkhovna Rada were held on Sunday, according to the results of a survey conducted by the NGO Kyiv Institute of Sociology of Civil Society from July 15 to July 19, 2021.
According to the poll, which was presented at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Wednesday by chairman of Kyiv Institute of Sociology of Civil Society, MP Oleksandr Kovtunenko, among those who will vote and have made their choice, 23.1% are ready to support the Servant of the People party, 17.5% - Opposition Platform - For Life, 15.4% - European Solidarity, and 11.8% - Batkivschyna.
At the same time, there are still chances of getting into parliament for the political force of Strength and Honor, which would receive the support of 4.9% of Ukrainians, Oleh Liashko's Radical Party (4.1%) and Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy (3.8%).
Civic Position would have won 2.8% of the votes cast, Shariy Party - 2.1%, Holos - 1.5%, Svoboda - 1.2%, Opposition Bloc and National Corps - 0.8% each, For Maybutnie group (For the Future) - 0.3%, People's Front and Samopomich - 0.1% each. Two percent of respondents would vote for another party, and 7.7% of respondents would spoil the ballot or cross out all candidates.
The poll was conducted by Kyiv Institute of Sociology of Civil Society, commissioned by the American company West Market Industrial LLC (U.S.). Some 3,000 respondents were interviewed using the CATI method (computer-assisted telephone interview). The audience is the population over the age of 18, living in all regions of Ukraine, except for the temporarily uncontrolled territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and Crimea. The error in the representativeness of the study does not exceed 2.8%.

Tags: #conference #parties
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:48 21.07.2021
Residents of Kyiv trust Klitschko more than Zelensky – Rating poll

Residents of Kyiv trust Klitschko more than Zelensky – Rating poll

13:24 21.07.2021
More than half of Ukrainians believe trial involving Medvechuk case to be protracted, without real decision – poll

More than half of Ukrainians believe trial involving Medvechuk case to be protracted, without real decision – poll

16:27 20.07.2021
Vast majority of Ukrainians disapprove of government's activities – poll

Vast majority of Ukrainians disapprove of government's activities – poll

14:37 19.07.2021
Ukraine's Migration Service unlawfully refuses asylum seekers, Hizb ut-Tahrir reps - human rights activists

Ukraine's Migration Service unlawfully refuses asylum seekers, Hizb ut-Tahrir reps - human rights activists

16:54 16.07.2021
Putin's article addressed not to Ukrainians, but to world leaders – political expert

Putin's article addressed not to Ukrainians, but to world leaders – political expert

16:20 16.07.2021
Over 700,000 residents of ORDLO applied for Russian passports – report

Over 700,000 residents of ORDLO applied for Russian passports – report

12:23 16.07.2021
Economic losses from temporary occupation of Crimea by Russia amount to $135 bln – study

Economic losses from temporary occupation of Crimea by Russia amount to $135 bln – study

17:31 14.07.2021
About 70% of Ukrainians confident Zelensky-Putin meeting to help resolve situation in Donbas – poll

About 70% of Ukrainians confident Zelensky-Putin meeting to help resolve situation in Donbas – poll

16:43 14.07.2021
Almost half of Ukrainians see no need to hold early elections for either president or parliament – poll

Almost half of Ukrainians see no need to hold early elections for either president or parliament – poll

16:31 14.07.2021
Most Ukrainians believe that govt not coping with vaccination of population – poll

Most Ukrainians believe that govt not coping with vaccination of population – poll

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Forest inventory planned to be completed by 2027, interim report to be available in 2023 – Ukrderzhlisproekt head

850 foreign students from more than 40 countries study at International European University from Kiev

Organizers of International European University in Kyiv invest over $3 mln in project over a year of work

Production at Ukroboronprom enterprises increases by 19.5% in H1 2021

'Resource' bill to significantly slow down implementation of Affordable Mortgage 7% program - developers

Energy Ministry mulling prospect of hydrogen production using atomic energy – Dpty Minister

67% of Ukrainians define themselves as believers, but only 10% of them are members of religious communities – study

Confectionery products increase by 15%-20% in 2021 due to high price of sugar – association

Dairy industry needs UAH 45 bln of govt support until 2030 to overcome crisis

Referendum on Donbas may pose threat to Ukraine's statehood – political scientists

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD